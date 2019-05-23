Fujifilm Announces the New GFX100

Fujifilm announces the release of the GFX100 in late June 2019. This new addition to the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras offers a back-illuminated sensor with phase-detection pixels, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism and 4K/30P video recording capability. Here are excerpts from the press release.

Main features

Newly-developed 102-million pixels image sensor

The GFX100 carries the large format sensor, a newly-developed large image sensor with 102 million pixels resolution. It produces the world-leading photographic image quality when combined with the latest fourth-generation “X-Processor 4” high-speed image processing engine, ultra-sharp FUJINON GF lenses and color reproduction technology nurtured through the photographic film business over many years.

The image sensor has a back-illuminated structure with excellent light-receiving performance. The sensor takes advantage of its wide dynamic range to achieve rich tonal reproduction and low noise, while also achieving high-speed readout of image data despite the massive pixel count.

Fast and high-precision phase detection AF

The GFX100 boasts highly accurate AF with exceptional ability to track a moving subject at a speed up to twice that of current models. This equates to the level of mobility that sets a new standard for digital cameras using an image sensor larger than the 35mm full-frame format.

As many as 3.78 million phase detection pixels are placed across the image sensor (approx. 100% coverage), quickly focusing on the subject regardless of where the subject is within the frame. Furthermore, the GFX Series adopts the latest phase detection AF algorithm, already popular with FUJIFILM X-T3 and FUJIFILM X-T30 in the X Series of Fujifilm’s mirrorless digital cameras, to achieve high-speed and high-precision AF in the “Single Point” as well as “Zone” and “Wide Tracking” of focus area.

The GFX100 boasts dramatic improvement in the accuracy of Face and Eye Detection AF, which has become an essential function in fashion photography and portrait photography. The Face Detection now works with a greater shooting distance, and shows amazing tracking performance even for the side profile of a person or a subject that is partially blocked by an obstacle.

Powerful support for hand-held shooting with 5.5-stop five-axis in-body image stabilization

The GFX100 is equipped with a five-axis IBIS mechanism that delivers image stabilization of up to 5.5 stops. Taking advantage of its sensor-shift structure, the IBIS stabilizes images not only against pitch and yaw movements (up / down and right / left tilting) but also against shift (vertical / horizontal) and roll (rotational) movements. The entire shutter unit is suspended with four springs to minimize the effect of shutter shock. This dramatically broadens the scope of situations where users can hand-hold the camera and still enjoy the world of ultra-high 102 million pixels resolution.

4K/30P video recording capability to meet the needs of premium video production

The combination of the new image sensor with high-speed readout and the high-performance “X-Processor 4” image-processing engine has given the camera a capability of capturing smooth motions at 30fps in 4K video*5.

When the DCI (aspect ratio of 17:9), a standard format for digital cinema cameras, is selected, the GFX100 records video with a sensor area measuring about 49.5mm diagonally*6. The size, bigger than that of large sensors increasingly adopted by high-end cinema cameras*7, results in outstanding high ISO performance, shallow depth-of-field capability and wide tonal reproducibility. This makes it easier than ever before to produce premium-quality video footage with more detailed textures and three-dimensional definitions while even capturing the atmosphere of the scene.

The GFX100 uses oversampling with the amount of data equivalent to approx. 50.5 million pixels to render video with exceptionally high resolution. It also supports the highly efficient H.265/HEVC compression codec as well as the “F-Log” mode that reproduces rich tonal gradation and the “Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG)” for recording HDR (high dynamic range) footage with ease. For the first time in the GFX Series, GFX100’s Film Simulation options, which allow users to enjoy a variety of color and tonal reproductions, include “ETERNA” for simulating the colors and tones of Fujifilm’s cinema film. This enables faithful reflection of videographers’ artistic intentions to video production.

Compact, lightweight and highly-robust camera body for excellent practical usability

Despite featuring the large format image sensor and IBIS, the GFX100’s camera body is compact and lightweight measuring just 48.9mm at the thinnest part and weighing approx. 1,400g*8. The compact form factor, equivalent to that of digital single-lens reflex cameras with a 35mm full-frame format sensor, ensures excellent mobility.

The camera body is highly robust due to the use of magnesium alloy and the “inner frame” structure of coupling the image sensor, IBIS and lens mount into an integrated unit. Weather-sealing is applied to 95 locations to make the body highly resistant to dust, moisture and low temperatures, catering to the tough shooting conditions of professional photography.

For the first time in Fujifilm cameras, a vertical grip is built into the camera body, making it stable and comfortable to hold.

Ability to display diverse shooting data for added comfort in camera operation

The GFX100 has a new 2.05-inch sub monitor on the rear panel in addition to the main 3.2-inch LCD monitor that can be tilted to three directions. Exposure settings and various other shooting data can be assigned to the rear-panel sub monitor so that the main monitor can be dedicated to checking framing, allowing you to concentrate on composition.

The top panel now features another new 1.80-inch sub LCD monitor, which can be set to the “Virtual Dial Mode,” displaying a virtual dial for simulated operation. This is a perfect function for users who prefer dial-based operations, adopted in GFX Series’ current models.

The number of dials, buttons and levers on the camera body has been kept to the minimum for simplicity in camera operation. The top panel features the Drive Mode Dial, which enables instantaneous switchover between the Still Image, Video and Multiple Exposure modes. Each of these modes can store settings such as exposure settings, white balance and Film Simulation selection. That means it only requires just single dial action to recall optimum camera settings, ensuring ease of camera operation.

Ultra-high definition electronic viewfinder (EVF) with more than 5.76M million dots for accurate focusing

The GFX100 features an ultra-high definition EVF, newly-developed for this model using the world’s top-class 5.76 million-dot OLED panel and five optical glass elements including aspherical elements. With the viewfinder magnification of 0.86x and 100% viewfinder coverage, the EVF enables accurate focusing for the 102 million pixels sensor, which requires extreme focusing accuracy.

The GFX100 inherits FUJIFILM GFX50S’s popular detachable EVF system. When the optional EVF Tilting Adapter EVF-TL1 is attached, the EVF can be tilted to variable angles to provide flexibility accommodating user preference.

The EVF can be set to the “Frame Rate Priority,” “Resolution Priority” or “AF Speed Priority” mode according to subject characteristics.

Support for 16-bit RAW and 16-bit TIFF to cater to the needs of professional photography

The GFX100 has responded to requests by many professional photographers by allowing photos to be saved in “16bit RAW” and “16bit TIFF”, significantly improving photo data’s tolerance to post-processing*9. This means the camera’s rich tonal gradation and Fujifilm’s unique color reproduction modes can be effectively utilized at the forefront of professional photography.

The GFX100 also features the newly-developed “Smooth Skin Effect” function, which automatically smooths the skin tone. It reduces the amount of post-processing work in portraiture, so that images can be finished at an advanced level of perfection much quicker than ever before.