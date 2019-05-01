Exhibitions at Stephen Bulger Gallery

Signal #1, 2018 © Sarah Anne Johnson/courtesy Stephen Bulger Gallery, Toronto, Julie Saul Gallery, New York
From May 4 through June 15, Sarah Anne Johnson: This Land is on view at Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto. This Land is a Featured Exhibition of Scotiabank Contact Festival, which is going on this month in Toronto.
From June 28 through August 31, the gallery is presenting The Final Frontier: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing, an exhibition with almost 200 space-related images taken over a 130-year period.
WITW, 2019 © Sarah Anne Johnson/courtesy Stephen Bulger Gallery, Toronto, Julie Saul Gallery, New York
Apollo 16, April 23, 1972 © NASA/courtesy Stephen Bulger Gallery
Apollo 10 Astronauts, Gene Cernan, John Young and Tom Stafford, May 18 1969 © NASA/courtesy Stephen Bulger Gallery
Apollo 11, 1969 © NASA/courtesy Stephen Bulger Gallery