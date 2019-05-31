Canadian Camera Conference + The Camera Store

The Canadian Camera Conference (CCC) is July 16 through 18 in Calgary, Alberta. CCC is the national conference of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) and is held every two years. This year, Foothills Camera Club is hosting the conference, which will be held at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), just north of downtown Calgary on the LRT transit line.

CCC2019 will feature 14 presentations by photographers specializing in portraiture, landscape, wildlife photography, astrophotography and more. The speakers are Kristian Bogner, Joe Desjardins, Jeremy Fokkens, Dave Holland, Patrick Jarvis, Todd Korol, John E Marriott, Craig Minielly, Robert Scott, Christina Varro, Rafal Wegiel, Darwin Wiggett, Samantha Chrysanthou, Michelle Valberg, and Paul Zizka.

Paul Zizka was just announced as the 2nd-place winner of our The World We Live In contest!) He will be leading a keynote on Shooting Stars: The Endless Possibilities of Astrophotography and also giving a presentation on The Power of the Human Element in Landscape Photography.

The conference will be right after the Calgary Stampede (which is July 5 through 14 this year). There will be pre- and post-conference photo tours offered on top of the full conference schedule. Special activities include photo walks, one-day trips, two- or three-day trips, and a workshop titled “Beyond the Art of Headshot.”

In addition, The Camera Store is hosting a Shopping Extravaganza & Lunch event for all conference attendees! There will be complimentary shuttle transportation, a free catered lunch, product demos, special deals, models to photograph, entertainment, and more. Each attendee will receive a special gift and be entered into the prize draw.

Save $50 on your CCC registration now. Coupon Code: TCS@CCC2019