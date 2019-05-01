2019 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards, organized by the World Photography Organisation, has announced its 2019 winners and finalists. Italian artist Federico Borella was recognized as Photographer of the Year for his series Five Degrees. Christy Lee Rogers (U.S.A.) was honoured as Open Photographer of the Year. Zelle Westfall (U.S.A.) was named Youth Photographer of the Year, and Sergi Villanueva (Spain) was named as Student Photographer of the Year. Nadav Kander was chosen for Outstanding Contribution to Photography.

Several Canadians were recognized in this year’s awards. In the Open Competition, Sandi Little was shortlisted in the Natural World and Wildlife category, and Jennifer Bin was shortlisted in the Architecture. Jasem Khlef received first place in the National Awards, Portraiture category (Open Competition). Chris Donovan was shortlisted in the Professional Sport category, and Léonie Synnott-Bruson was shortlisted in the Student competition. In addition, Montreal-based French artist Maela Ohana was shortlisted in the Professional Natural World and Wildlife category.