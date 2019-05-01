MENU

2019 Sony World Photography Awards

© Federico Borella, Italy, Photographer of the Year, 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards, organized by the World Photography Organisation, has announced its 2019 winners and finalists. Italian artist Federico Borella was recognized as Photographer of the Year for his series Five Degrees. Christy Lee Rogers (U.S.A.) was honoured as Open Photographer of the Year. Zelle Westfall (U.S.A.) was named Youth Photographer of the Year, and Sergi Villanueva (Spain) was named as Student Photographer of the Year. Nadav Kander was chosen for Outstanding Contribution to Photography.

Several Canadians were recognized in this year’s awards. In the Open Competition, Sandi Little was shortlisted in the Natural World and Wildlife category, and Jennifer Bin was shortlisted in the Architecture. Jasem Khlef received first place in the National Awards, Portraiture category (Open Competition). Chris Donovan was shortlisted in the Professional Sport category, and Léonie Synnott-Bruson was shortlisted in the Student competition. In addition, Montreal-based French artist Maela Ohana was shortlisted in the Professional Natural World and Wildlife category.

© Jasem Khlef, National Awards 1st Place, Canada, Shortlist, Open competition, Portraiture, 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

© Sandi Little, Canada, Shortlist, Open, Natural World and Wildlife, 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

© Jennifer Bin, Canada, Shortlist, Open, Architecture (Open competition), 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

© Chris Donovan, Canada, Shortlist, Professional, Sport (Professional competition), 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Leonie Synott-Bruson (College de Matane) "I am French Canadian, from Montreal, and I belong to the largest French-speaking territory in North America. Québec is a province with its own particular culture, distinct from its surroundings. What makes me belong to Québec? According to my experience, Québec is: winter and hockey season, maple syrup and its aroma in every kitchen, inclusion of LGBTQ communities, First Nations, Irish ancestry, our important history of mining and fishing, cultural diversity from immigration, our Catholic heritage and the coexistence of Francophones and Anglophones. Every single image tells the story of someone or something connected to Québec, and the entire series expresses my vision of belonging to Québec."

© Leonie Synott-Bruson, Canada, Shortlist, Student, 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

© Maela Ohana, France, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (Professional), 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

