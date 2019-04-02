TIPA World Awards 2019

Since 1991, Technical Imaging Press Association (TIPA) members have voted annually on the best photo products that have been released during the previous 12 months. TIPA is comprised of member photo magazines from all over the world, and Photo Life and Photo Solution are proud members of TIPA. In March, we attended the General Assembly in Bangkok.

In addition to determining the best camera in each category, TIPA member magazines also recognized the best essential imaging products—printers, photo papers, software, action cameras, lighting accessories and more. Here are the 40 TIPA awards of 2019!



1. BEST DSLR CAMERA: Nikon D3500

This compact, lightweight DSLR is aimed at amateurs that want to step up to a camera that takes full advantage of a wide range of NIKKOR lenses and accessories to boost their photographic fun and creativity. Its 24.2-MP CMOS sensor delivers an ISO range of 100-25,600, handles 5 fps continuous shooting, plus has Full HD 1080/60p video capability. With Nikon’s SnapBridge app, users can easily share images with a smartphone or connected device. They can also trigger the camera with the app and access Nikon Image Space, a free cloud-based sharing and storage service.



2. BEST APS-C CAMERA ADVANCED: FUJIFILM X-T30

This affordable APS-C X-series camera sports a 26.1-MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with a new X-Processor 4 Quad Core CPU that provides very fast AF and accurate face detection. This compact and lightweight camera has numerous handling advancements, including a Focus Lever to quickly shift to a focus point and a very intuitive touchscreen panel. The X-T30 will also appeal to video creators, offering UHD 4K or Full HD 1080p as well as high-quality audio recording without the need for additional gear. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V4.2 offer communication with the Fujifilm Camera Remote app.



3. BEST APS-C CAMERA EXPERT: Sony α6400

Sony’s latest 24.2-MP APS-C camera delivers an 11-fps framing rate with full AF/AE tracking utilizing 425 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection points that pair with a new generation Bionz X processor to achieve an impressive 0.02-second AF capture. It has a standard ISO range up to 32,000 for both stills and movies that can be “pushed” to ISO 102,400 for stills. Real-time eye AF employs AI-based object recognition for enhanced accuracy, speed and tracking. For video shooters, the camera has internal 4K recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. The magnesium alloy body has a 180-degree tiltable LCD and an XGA OLED finder.



4. BEST MFT CAMERA PROFESSIONAL: Olympus OM-D E-M1X

With impressive specs and numerous technological advances, this new flagship in the Olympus line has been designed to appeal to pros who want high-speed framing rates, unheard of stabilization benefits, and a design that incorporates two quick-charge batteries for 870 captures per charge. Its 20.4-MP Live MOS MFT sensor is powered by Dual TruePic VIII processors, allowing the camera to capture an incredible 60 fps in AF/AE lock mode, plus it can store up to 35 20-MP Raw frames using Pro Capture Mode. A system dubbed Intelligent Detection can be utilized to maintain focus tracking on fast-moving subjects, including trains, planes and automobiles.



5. BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA ADVANCED: Canon EOS RP

Compact and versatile, the affordable EOS RP is a compact and lightweight mirrorless camera with a 26.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor with a DIGIC 8 Processor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF system. Viewing and framing is enhanced with a fully-articulating 3-inch LCD and a 2.36M dot EVF. The camera can record 4K 24/25p video and has on-board HDMI, headphone and microphone sockets. Aimed at those seeking an advanced-level yet easy to use full-frame camera the EOS RP features a guided user interface that allows users to see on screen how switching modes affects their image. Added benefits include enhanced low light auto focus capability that, with an f/1.2 lens, brings AF sensitivity to an incredible EV-5.



6. BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT: Nikon Z 6

The Z 6 is aimed at photographers who want excellent performance in low-light conditions and 4K UHD video with full-pixel readout. The 24.5-MP CMOS backside illumination sensor with focal-plane phase detection AF pixels supports a wide sensitivity range of 100-51,200 ISO and works with the latest Nikon image processing engine, the EXPEED 6. The camera has 273 focus points, enabling broad coverage of approximately 90% of the imaging area, both vertically and horizontally. A mid-range sharpening option in the Picture Control menu allows users to make textural elements within the screen sharper or softer with both still and video imaging.



7. BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA: Nikon Z 7

The high-resolution Nikon mirrorless Z 7 sports a 45.7-MP FX format CMOS sensor that produces large, stunning image files. It supports an ISO range of 64-25,600 ISO with expanded ISO of 32 to 102,400. The EVF has coverage of approximately 100% with the ability to set numerous shooting parameters while looking through the viewfinder. Video capabilities include 4K UHD as well as Full HD 120p shooting and support of Active D-Lighting, electronic VR and focus peaking. Timecode support allows for syncing video and sound from multiple devices. Using NIKKOR Z S-Line lenses allows for quiet and smooth adjustment of exposure during video shooting.



8. BEST FULL FRAME PHOTO/VIDEO: Panasonic LUMIX S1

The S1 doubles as a 24.2-MP still camera with very fast AF speed and tracking performance and a pro-style full-frame video camera. It delivers 4K 60p video with full-pixel readout of signals in 4K 30p/25p and complies with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording and 4K 60p HDMI output plus V-Log. All that adds up to video performance and capabilities that have high appeal to content creators. The S1 incorporates a 5-axis Body IS image stabilization that, when used with S-series lenses, delivers 6-stop compensation. For stills, the S1 offers a High Resolution mode that can be used to create 96-MP images, thanks to the new Venus image high-speed signal-processing capabilities. The camera also features a 1/8000 second top shutter speed with flash sync as high as 1/320 second.



9. BEST MEDIUM FORMAT CAMERA: FUJIFILM GFX 50R

Aimed at pros and advanced enthusiast photographers, the GFX 50R is equipped with a 51.4-MP 43.8 x 32.9 CMOS Sensor and X-Processor Pro processing engine. The camera supports Fujifilm Film Simulation modes and optimizes light-gathering performance and image resolution for precise reproduction of the subject’s look and feel. Featuring a magnesium-alloy body, the GFX 50R is weather-sealed in 64 places and is capable of operating in a wide temperature range. Lightweight and compact for its class, it also features enhanced connectivity with Bluetooth for pairing with a smartphone or tablet via the Fujifilm Camera Remote app.



10. BEST DSLR ULTRA WIDE PRIME LENS: Samyang XP 10 mm f/3.5

This full-frame format, ultra-wide rectilinear lens is constructed with 18 elements in 11 groups, with 3 aspherical elements, 1 high-refractive element, and 3 extra-low-dispersion elements along with multicoated glass, which helps reduce flaring and ghosting. Minimum focusing distance is 0.26 metres, which affords dramatic depth-of-field effects at both the narrower openings (f/22 minimum aperture) and, taking advantage of the 9-bladed diaphragm, when wide open. This manual focus lens has an aluminium-alloy housing and comes with a petal-shaped lens hood.



11. BEST DSLR PRIME LENS: SIGMA 40 mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

This fast lens in SIGMA’s Art lineup, which will be soon available in L-Mount as well, delivers both 8K-compatible resolution and stunning bokeh. The arrangement of three FLD and three SLD glass elements combined corrects axial chromatic aberration and magnification chromatic aberration and delivers exceptional sharpness at maximum aperture while it excels at low-light photography. Available in a wide range of mounts, the SIGMA 40 mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art is constructed with 16 elements in 12 groups, a 9-bladed diaphragm, and a minimum focusing distance of 0.4 metres. For video shooters, SIGMA claims that it is the first lens in the line that was originally developed to live up to the sought-after angle of view and performance standard for a benchmark cine lens.



12. BEST DSLR WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS: TOKINA opera 16-28 mm f/2.8 FF

This versatile, constant-aperture lens incorporates a newly designed Silent Drive module for faster, smoother and quieter AF. It is constructed with 15 elements, including 3 aspherical and 3 glass low-dispersion elements, in 13 groups, delivering significantly reduced chromatic and spherical aberrations. A large front element means minimal vignetting and low distortion, while a One-Touch Focus Clutch Mechanism makes switching from AF to manual focus easy: all the user needs to do is to snap the focus ring back toward the camera to engage manual. Minimum focusing distance is 0.28 metres, allowing for highly creative depth of field either wide open or closed down to its minimum f/22 aperture.



13. BEST DSLR TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS: SIGMA 60-600 mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports

Photographers now have a lens that opens up new possibilities for creative work with an impressive 10x lens that tops out at 600 mm. The SIGMA 60-600 mm zoom is both dust- and splash-proof, with special water- and oil-repellent coating on the lens front. It comes with a versatile tripod socket which has a replaceable lens foot with 90-degree click stops and Manual Override that allows for selection of two full-time manual modes. Constructed with 25 elements in 19 groups, with a 9-bladed diaphragm, the lens is 120.4 x 268.9 mm when “unzoomed,” an easy fit for many camera bags and backpacks.



14. BEST DSLR PROFESSIONAL ZOOM LENS: SIGMA 70-200 mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports

Aimed at pros and advanced enthusiast photographers, this fast lens combines a lightweight magnesium barrel with dust- and splash-proof protection and water- and oil-repellent coating to handle challenging shooting conditions. For fast-moving action, it combines Intelligent Optical Stabilization with an acceleration sensor, allowing the capture of subject movement without losing panning even when the camera is moved in any direction, regardless of the position of the lens. Ten low-dispersion glass elements insure high-resolution capture from centre to edge, and optimization of spherical aberration delivers a natural bokeh effect, making it a good choice for portraiture as well.



15. BEST DSLR PROFESSIONAL PRIME LENS: Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM

Lightweight, 5-Stop Image Stabilization and ease of handling are important considerations for photographers working in the field, and Canon’s EF 400-mm lens is the lightest in its class. Handling features also play an important role, and the incorporated 5-stop image stabilization and focus lock/activate controls, with full-time manual available, make this an eminently handholdable and versatile lens. Other impressive specs include a nine-bladed diaphragm, a ring-type USM motor and a minimum focusing distance of 2.5 metres. The lens offers full-time manual focusing and is constructed with 17 elements in 13 groups with both fluorite and super UD elements, as well as Air Sphere, Super Spectra and fluorine coatings.



16. BEST APS-C MIRRORLESS PRIME LENS: Canon EF-M 32 mm f/1.4 STM

A compact and lightweight prime for stills and video, still and video photographers will appreciate the STM (stepping motor) in this EF-M lens for its smooth and quiet focus operation when taking stills and its near-silence when recording video. Compact in size and lightweight (235 g), the lens features a wide focusing ring with full-time manual capability. Constructed with 14 elements in eight groups, the Super Spectra Coating technology helps minimize ghosting and flare. Its large maximum aperture delivers stunning bokeh, and its minimum-focusing distance (0.23 metres) and maximum magnification of 0.25x opens up numerous creative imaging possibilities.



17. BEST MIRRORLESS PRIME STANDARD LENS: Canon RF 50 mm f/1.2 L USM

Fast and super sharp, this ultra-fast prime lens for Canon’s RF cameras is weather-sealed and built with 15 elements in 9 groups, with UD and aspherical elements, as well as Air Sphere, Super Spectra and fluorine coatings. It has a ten-bladed diaphragm and a 40 cm minimum focusing distance with a customizable control ring that can be used for adjusting aperture, shutter speed, ISO settings and exposure compensation. Focusing is fast and silent, thanks to the ring-type ultrasonic motor.



18. BEST MIRRORLESS PRIME TELEPHOTO LENS: Sony FE 135 mm f/1.8 GM

Designed for wedding, portrait and sports photographers, the Sony 135 mm has an 11 blade diaphragm that delivers stunning bokeh with circular out-of-focus highlights. The lens has 13 elements in total, including a Super ED and ED and an extreme aspherical (XA), which combine to suppress common telephoto aberrations and maximize overall resolution. The lens also features four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors—two for each of the focus groups—which results in fast, accurate and responsive AF. The lens has two customizable focus and hold buttons plus a linear response focusing ring that is ideal for video work.



19. BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS: NIKKOR Z 14-30 mm f/4 S

Featuring a design with a nearly flat front lens, the 14-30 mm allows for use of filter attachments (82 mm) on the front element thread. Lens construction incorporates 14 elements in all, with four ED elements and Nikon’s Nano Crystal coating to reduce flare and ghosting. In addition, there’s a stepping motor for smooth and quiet AF, a sought-after feature for both still and especially video capture. Sealed against dust and moisture, the lens also has a customizable control ring that can be used for manual focus, aperture and exposure compensation. The lens is lightweight, weighing only 485 g.



20. BEST MIRRORLESS STANDARD ZOOM LENS: Tamron 28-75 mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036)

This fast mid-range zoom for Sony E-mount cameras has specialized glass elements that control aberrations and deliver excellent resolution throughout the entire focal length range. The entire lens surface is treated with Tamron’s proprietary BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating, which significantly reduces ghosting and flare. An all-new high-speed AF drive system with an RXD stepping drive delivers rapid, quiet focusing action. The lens has close focusing of 0.19 metres at the wide setting as well as moisture-resistant coating construction and fluorine coating, making it ideal for outdoor and nature photography. Weighing just 550 g and measuring 117.8 mm in length, it is a highly portable lens for every photographic adventure.



21. BEST MIRRORLESS PROFESSIONAL LENS: Sony FE 400 mm f/2.8 GM OSS

This fast tele incorporates new XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors that deliver higher thrust than conventional motors in current and future camera bodies. Newly designed algorithms quietly drive the lens’s large focus group for capture of fast-moving sports and wildlife subjects. The lens incorporates three fluorite elements to minimize chromatic aberration, with spherical aberration is controlled through rigorous design and manufacture quality, even with the use of Sony’s high-performance 1.4X and 2.0X teleconverters. The optical design reduces the number of elements at the front of the barrel, and durable magnesium-alloy components result in a low weight of 2897 grams.



22. BEST EXPERT COMPACT CAMERA: RICOH GR III

Photographers who enjoy travelling with a compact camera that allows them to “grab” quality images without carrying more cumbersome gear will welcome the GR III. The magnesium-alloy camera sports an APS-C-size 24-MP sensor with sensor-shift image stabilization (three axes) and on-sensor phase-detection AF. The integral 28-mm lens is composed of six elements (including two aspherical) in four groups and can focus as close as 6 cm. The GR III has a built-in 2-stop ND filter, a 3” touch-enabled LCD, and a USB-C socket to output video using the Displayport standard. The camera offers exposure modes, including +/- 5 stop exposure compensation.



23. BEST SUPERZOOM COMPACT CAMERA: Sony RX100 VI

The compact RX100 VI features a 20.1-MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM chip and a newly designed Zeiss Vario Sonnar T* 24-200mm (equivalent) lens. Image steadiness is delivered by Sony’s Optical SteadyShot system that provides a 4-stop advantage at the 200mm range. AF speed is an impressive 0.03 seconds with 315-point wide-area phase detection AF and 25 contrast-detection AF points. The camera also incorporates high-density tracking AF technology as well as Advanced Eye AF and a Touch Focus feature. Adding to the responsiveness is 24 fps shooting with AF/AE tracking for up to 233 continuous shots. The camera also delivers 4K video with advanced (S-Gamut and S-Log3) video post-production capability.



24. BEST INKJET PHOTO PAPER: Hahnemühle Photo Rag Metallic

For printmakers who want an extra “glow” on select images, this 100% cotton, 340 gsm, natural white paper offers a high-gloss metallic finish. The paper has no optical brighteners and brings a special silvery shimmering surface effect with bold colours, a deep black and fine delineation of colour and tone. It is a prime choice for images with metallic elements, reflections, ice and snow, and architecture. It is also a unique choice for black-and-white images with high-contrast tones. Photo Rag Metallic is acid and lignin free and is ISO9706 compliant/museum quality for high age resistance.



25. BEST IMAGING SOFTWARE: Skylum Luminar 3

Simplicity in an image editor need not mean being limited to only basic effects and enhancements. Luminar 3 offers a raft of tools in an efficient workspace that offers numerous Looks (presets) as well as all that is needed by many photographers to get the best and most expressive results from their images. Users can choose from over 70 default styles crafted by professional photographers plus download dozens of Looks to extend their options: both paths can be customized with a wide range of quick sliders. There are also sophisticated editing tools that allow advanced users to take a deeper dive into editing. The unique AI Sky Enhancer filter makes sky rendition a quick and easy operation.



26. BEST CAMERA ACCESSORY: HOYA FUSION ONE

This new line-up of filters incorporates high-grade optical glass and a low-profile frame, plus stain-and water-resistant coating. Each filter in the line—including a UV, a protector and a circular polarizer—is multi-coated and features ultra-high light transmission. The lineup is manufactured to match the rigorous standards and optical capabilities of modern, high-resolution lenses and comes in a variety of diameters to fit nearly every lens in a photographer’s kit.



27. BEST IMAGING STORAGE SOLUTION: Sony SF-G series TOUGH Specification Cards

Sony’s SF-G series TOUGH Specification SD cards, available in a range of capacities, are built with an ultra-strong one-piece resin-moulded design that makes them much more resistant to bending, dust, dirt, water, mud and grime. The Tough cards also eliminate the fragile protector ribs and write-protect switch found on conventional cards—parts that, if broken, make it difficult to record data. These UHS-II SD cards also provide faster clearing time after burst shooting and make for more efficient downloads. Write speeds can be as fast as 299 MB/s while read speeds top out at 300 MB/s,. The cards support the highest Video Speed Class—V90—for stable 4K and high bit-rate capture.



28. BEST FLASH SYSTEM: Godox WITSTRO AD400Pro

Offering 400Ws power and 0.01-1 second recycling time, a 30W modelling lamp, the capability to deliver 12 continuous flashes at 1/16 power, and 1/8000 second high-speed sync, the versatile AD 400 Pro has a built-in 2.4 G wireless X system that links to all major brand auto TTL systems. It can also work with master/slave functionality when used in conjunction with Godox on-camera flashes. The unit can be powered via standard mains connections or a rechargeable lithium battery pack that provides 390 full power flashes. Flash modifiers from Godox allow for creative light control; adapters that can take modifiers from leading manufacturers are also available.



29. BEST PORTABLE LED LIGHT: Metz Mecalight S500 BC

Measuring 13 cm long, this compact LED is as flat as a smartphone and can be camera-hotshoe or tripod mounted via an adapter or ¼-inch thread base. With variable colour-temperature settings (3000-5000K) it can match the ambient lighting or add a special mood to any scene. Push-button controls provide access to adjust the power output and colour temperature and read them out on the OLED display. Powered by a built-in lithium ion battery with a micro USB interface, the S500 BC comes with an easily mounted diffuser with a spacer for softening the light source.



30. BEST PROFESSIONAL TRIPOD: Uniqball iQUICK3Pod

This durable and flexible tripod has 3-section support with 10-layer carbon fibre-constructed legs. Turning the twist locks and extending the legs allows the tripod to reach a maximum height of 62 inches. The independent leg spread allows it to conform to uneven terrain, plus the legs can completely splay out to bring the tripod to a minimum height of 3.5 inches. The tripod is very portable, folding down to 22.2 inches when not in use. One of the most unique features of the tripod is an easy-to-replace built-in levelling base. Located at the top of the tripod, it helps straighten out horizons and features a 3/8″-16 male threaded mount. The iQuick3Pod can deliver sturdy support, handling heavy gear like larger cameras and long telephoto lenses with a maximum loading capacity of 45 kilograms.



31. BEST TRAVEL TRIPOD: Manfrotto Befree GT Carbon Fibre

For photographers on the go, a tripod that is solid, portable, and lightweight with easy setup and operation is essential. Capable of handling up to 10 kg of gear, this travel tripod is a lightweight 1.5 kg with a closed length of 43 cm and a fully extended height of 162 cm. The Befree GT is kitted out with Manfrotto’s 496 Centre ball head for precise camera movement flexibility. It offers three independent controls: sphere lock, panoramic movement for easy landscape shots, and friction control for always balanced equipment. The Befree GT features a new sturdy spider developed to ensure maximum stability on all types of terrain that also incorporates the company’s new M-lock twist lock for fast and flexible setups, as well as an Easy Link for adding accessories such as light or reflectors.



32. BEST PHOTO MONITOR: LG UltraFine Display 32UL950

This new model in the LG UltraFine series of high-end monitors is made for those who want a precision tool for editing photos and videos. It features Nano IPS panel technology and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Users can take advantage of a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 slot plus two ultrafast USB-C Thunderbolt 3 interfaces, either for single use or daisy-chaining two units. The monitor boasts high 98% DCI-P3 colour accuracy display on its 3840 x 2160 UHD panel, allowing for accurate rendition of detail in shadows and highlights as well as excellent saturation and brightness control.



33. BEST BUDGET PHOTO MONITOR: BenQ SW240

This photo monitor can match more expensive units in terms of functionality, colour accuracy and straightforward performance. Its no-frills design concentrates on the essentials: a 24-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel and basic connectivity (including USB, HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI), yet the specifications are on a par with higher-priced units, including 99% Adobe RGB and 100% sRGB colour space coverage and hardware calibration. The SW240 also comes with Palette Master Element calibration software, with an optional hood available.



34. BEST PHOTO SMARTPHONE: Huawei P30 Pro

The P30 Pro is dubbed a “quad camera” with numerous imaging options. The primary camera has a 1/1.7 40-MP sensor that yields 10-MP images. The optical stabilized lens has a 27-mm (equivalent) focal length and maximum f/1.6 aperture, plus there is a 20-MP 16-mm (equivalent) super-wide option, a stabilized 5X (125-mm equivalent) periscope style telephoto lens with folded optics, and a fourth PDAF “time of flight” AF sensor. The P30 Pro can cover an incredible focal length range, thanks to a “super-resolution” algorithm that combines several Raw images into one high-res image that is then cropped to produce a 50X zoom effect. Low-light capability is equally impressive, with a top ISO of 409,600 that can capture exposures in near darkness, which is claimed to be 40% more light sensitive than a standard RGB sensor, delivering the best low-light performance of any smartphone camera to date.



35. BEST PROFESSIONAL VIDEO CAMERA: Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2

The URSA Mini Pro sports a Super 35 4.6K image sensor that delivers 15 stops of dynamic range with an incredibly high framing rate of 300 fps. This compact unit has many features of a traditional broadcast camera with an interchangeable lens mount for a wide variety of lenses including EF, PL, B4 and F-mount lenses. It supports Blackmagic RAW format and contains both CFast and SD UHS-II card slots, plus it can record directly to flash drives or SSD disks via a USB-C expansion port. A host of camera controls are positioned on the side of the camera so the videographer can change parameters without removing his or her eye from the finder.



36. BEST 360º CAMERA: RICOH THETA Z1

The Z1 sports two 1-inch type illuminated CMOS sensors with a maximum ISO of 6400. It can capture 23-MP Raw stills and 4K/30p 360-degree video and features new image processing algorithms and capture support that includes a new HDR Rendering mode, an Interval Composite mode and a multi-bracket mode. Stills can be recorded in JPEG or Adobe DNG format, while video is enhanced via a 4-channel microphone for 360-degree spatial audio recording. An updated lens and an improved aperture mechanism for three aperture settings as well as 3-axis stabilization adds to this unique camera’s appeal.



37. BEST PHOTO SERVICE: CEWE hexxas

Home and office image displays have a new concept with the Hexxas tile arrangement. Each hexagonal tile in the display is made of high-quality rigid foam board with images printed on the board using UV resistant inks. The tiles are available in two sizes—18 x 15.6 cm or 27 x 23 cm. A magnetic hanging system allows for positioning in any arrangement for exciting theme collages. An optional Y-piece used with the magnetic suspension allows for even further display flexibility and the freedom to change out parts or the entire display with ease.



38. BEST PHOTO BAG: Lowepro Whistler BP450 AW II

This 4-season, technical backpack carries equal parts camera, video and functional outdoor gear and features an extra-protective build for snow, rain, dust, sand and wet conditions. Now with 20% more interior cargo space, the second generation of our rugged Whistler series offers top and body side access and is designed to hold cameras, lenses, a laptop (up to 15 inches), drones and more. A roomy front pocket with waterproof barrier and drain hole keeps wet gear separate from the main compartment. 420 Nylon Ripstop with TPU/PU dual laminate provides robust abrasion, tear resistance and waterproofing, while the included All Weather AW Cover protects gear from the elements. A rigid internal structure supports the attachment of heavy and long skis, poles, tripods, axes and tripods.



39. BEST DESIGN: ZEISS ZX1

The revolutionary design of the ZX1 starts with a slightly bent screen that separates the large 4.34-inch LCD live-view finder from the camera’s control elements, enabling comfortable and straightforward camera operation. It continues with the ability to process Raw images directly on the camera with full integration of Adobe Lightroom CC and the ability to access images directly from the internal memory, a 512 GB SSD that has space for up to 6800 Raw (DNG) or 50,000 JPEG images. The design also provides easy sharing and cloud backup, made seamless with the built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has GPS and remote control via smartphone. Auto software updates and new feature additions are available via firmware downloads and over-the-air (OTA) updates. All in all, the design concept of this 37.4-MP, 4K capable camera redefines how photographers can shoot, edit and share their work on the go.



40. SPECIAL INDUSTRY AWARD: L-Mount Alliance

Like the MFT format, the L-Mount Alliance offers users the opportunity to use one mount across, in this instance, three camera brands. Designed by Leica, the new mount lenses can be used on new Panasonic models, notably their S1 and S1R cameras, a promised SIGMA camera with its own branded lineup of lenses, and, of course, Leica interchangeable-lens cameras. The L mount measures 51.6 mm in diameter, which can be used on both full-frame and APS-C format cameras, and its short flange-to-sensor distance allows optical designers to produce more compact lenses. There is also a standardized array of 12 electronic contacts, providing enhanced communication between camera and lens as well as ease of loading firmware updates.

