Sony’s New RX0 II



Press release by Sony

Sony Electronics Inc. has introduced an exciting new addition to its highly popular compact camera line-up with the launch of the world’s smallest and lightest premium compact camera, the RX0 II (model DSC-RX0M2). Building upon the waterproof/dustproof, shockproof, crushproof and ultra-compact qualities of the original RX0, the new model now offers internal 4K recording, an adjustable LCD screen that tilts upward 180 degrees and downward 90 degrees and that even works underwater, and new image stabilization solutions for video recording.

At the heart of the RX0 II sits a 1.0-type stacked 15.3-megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and an advanced BIONZ X image processing engine that offer enhanced color reproduction, including beautiful skin tones. This power packed combination has been optimized to deliver lightning fast performance and exquisite image quality for both stills and movie shooting across a wide sensitivity range of ISO 80-12800. The ZEISS Tessar T* 24mm F4.0 fixed wide-angle lens has a shortened minimum focusing distance of 20cm, making it perfect for selfies or table-top photos.



A Camera for All Conditions

The RX0 II is truly a worry-free camera that can be taken into places that no other camera can go. Measuring just 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm and weighing just 132g, the RX0 II fits easily into a pocket and is ready for whatever the elements can throw at it. It is waterproof up to 10 meters deep, dustproof, shockproof up to 2 meters and crushproof up to 200KG force.

“With its 1.0 type sensor, ZEISS lens and multi-camera capability all packed in a compact waterproof body, the original RX0 was designed to enable new forms of creative expression,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Services Americas at Sony Electronics. “By adding a 4K internal recording, 180 degree LCD and upgrading many of the still image capabilities on the new RX0 II, we have further built upon this concept, allowing many new and different types of creators – ranging from travel photographers to vloggers – to realize the benefits of such a unique, versatile form factor.”

Movies and More

The RX0 II offers 4K 30p internal movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning to collect approximately 1.7 times the amount of data required for 4K video. By oversampling this data, the appearance of moiré and jaggies is reduced to deliver smooth, high-quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth. Using the recently introduced Sony “Imaging Edge” mobile applications, this footage can be transferred to a smartphone, edited and shared easily across social networks.

The RX0 II introduces in-body electronic stabilization for steady footage, even when shot handheld. This can be enhanced even further when footage is exported to a smartphone or tablet running the “Movie Edit add-on” application, where the additional information captured during filming can be processed to produce a video with gimbal-like smoothness. An additional new feature that can be accessed via Sony “Movie Edit add-on” is Intelligent Framing, where the selected subject is kept in the center of the frame and image distortion is corrected in a final edit. Depending on where the video will be shared, a variety of aspect ratios can then be selected.

Additional movie features of the RX0 II include Super Slow Motion recording at up to 1,000 fps, uncompressed 4K HDMI output and simultaneous proxy movie recording. Users can utilize Picture Profile, S-Log2 and Time Code / User Bit functions to ensure a final result that exactly matches their creative vision.



Precision Photography

The versatility of the RX0 II means that it offers a host of still photography features in addition to its video capabilities. It boasts an Anti-distortion Shutter of up to 1/32,000 sec. and can shoot at up to 16 fps to capture any fleeting moment of emotion that passes across the subject’s face. In an upgrade from the original RX0, color reproduction has been enhanced to reproduce natural and vivid color of human skin, and the optional Soft Skin Effect can be applied to cover minor blemishes and wrinkles. Rating and Protect functions can be applied in camera and a grouped display of continuously shot images can be viewed on the camera.

Sony’s Eye AF, which is proving hugely popular with portrait photographers across the world, has been upgraded on the RX0 II. The speed, accuracy and operation of the Eye AF has been improved to make it even easier to capture a stunning portrait; a simple half-press of the shutter button will lock-on to the eye of the subject. The focused eye can be selected (left / right / auto) in the menu or assigned to a custom button, allowing the user to concentrate on composition.

The camera can be set for interval shooting, the results of which can be edited with Sony’s “Imaging Edge” desktop application viewer into stunning time-lapse videos.

Multi-camera Options

Up to five RX0 II cameras can be controlled wirelessly using Sony “Imaging Edge Mobile” application and between five to 50 cameras will be able to be controlled via an access point (scheduled for Summer 2019). The RX0 II is also compatible with the Camera Control Box CCB-WD1, which enables up to 100 cameras to be connected and controlled in a wired multi-camera setup. These multi-camera solutions unlock a whole new world of shooting opportunities and free video expression from any viewpoint that the user wishes to pursue.

Pricing and Availability

The RX0 II camera will ship in April 2019 for approximately $700 US and $900 CA. The products will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.

