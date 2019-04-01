Capture X in Vancouver

From April 3 through 30 in Vancouver, Capture Photography Festival is presenting photography exhibitions, photo events, a youth program, the Magenta Flash Forward Incubator Program, public art installations and more.

With six featured exhibitions and thirty-three selected exhibitions—including NPAC’s National Pictures of the Year Nominees exhibition (April 1-13)—there’s plenty to see! One of the featured exhibitions is Kali Spitzer’s An Exploration of Resilience and Resistance. Readers will probably remember Spitzer’s work from Laurence Butet-Roch’s article “Guided by Empathy: Kali Spitzer Uses Tintypes to Explore Resilience” in the December/January 2019 issue. (Subscribers may read it for free in our digital archives.) In addition, Spitzer will be participate in the panel discussion on April 23 (details).

Speaker Series

Panel Discussion: Personality/Persona—Identity Building in Photography

In an age of seemingly endless selfies and carefully crafted online personas, what role does photography play in authentic identity building? This panel discussion, moderated by Katherine Dennis, curator at the Art Gallery at Evergreen in Coquitlam, sees the artist-participants discuss approaches to (self-)portraiture, the role of costuming, the creation of alter egos, the editing of personal and cultural histories, and the position of the photographer in presenting not just their own identities but those of their subjects. Artists Carol Sawyer, Elizabeth Milton, and Kali Spitzer each incorporate these issues into their artistic practices but through very different photographic approaches and mediums.

Featured Exhibitions

A Handful of Dust

Group Exhibition

The Polygon Gallery

Feb 8 – Apr 28, 2019

An Exploration of Resilience and Resistance

Kali Spitzer

Grunt Gallery

Mar 15 – Apr 27, 2019

A Harlem Nocturne

Deanna Bowen

Contemporary Art Gallery

Apr 5 – Jun 16, 2019

A Guided Meditation with VHS Eyelashes

Elizabeth Milton

VIVO Media Arts Centre

Apr 18, 2019

Moving Still: Performative Photography In India

Group Exhibition

Vancouver Art Gallery

Apr 19 – Sep 2, 2019