Capture X in Vancouver

From April 3 through 30 in Vancouver, Capture Photography Festival is presenting photography exhibitions, photo events, a youth program, the Magenta Flash Forward Incubator Program, public art installations and more.
With six featured exhibitions and thirty-three selected exhibitions—including NPAC’s National Pictures of the Year Nominees exhibition (April 1-13)—there’s plenty to see! One of the featured exhibitions is Kali Spitzer’s An Exploration of Resilience and Resistance. Readers will probably remember Spitzer’s work from Laurence Butet-Roch’s article “Guided by Empathy: Kali Spitzer Uses Tintypes to Explore Resilience” in the December/January 2019 issue. (Subscribers may read it for free in our digital archives.) In addition, Spitzer will be participate in the panel discussion on April 23 (details).
Speaker Series
Panel Discussion: Personality/Persona—Identity Building in Photography
In an age of seemingly endless selfies and carefully crafted online personas, what role does photography play in authentic identity building? This panel discussion, moderated by Katherine Dennis, curator at the Art Gallery at Evergreen in Coquitlam, sees the artist-participants discuss approaches to (self-)portraiture, the role of costuming, the creation of alter egos, the editing of personal and cultural histories, and the position of the photographer in presenting not just their own identities but those of their subjects. Artists Carol Sawyer, Elizabeth Milton, and Kali Spitzer each incorporate these issues into their artistic practices but through very different photographic approaches and mediums.
Featured Exhibitions
A Handful of Dust
Group Exhibition
The Polygon Gallery
Feb 8 – Apr 28, 2019
An Exploration of Resilience and Resistance
Kali Spitzer
Grunt Gallery
Mar 15 – Apr 27, 2019
A Harlem Nocturne
Deanna Bowen
Contemporary Art Gallery
Apr 5 – Jun 16, 2019
A Guided Meditation with VHS Eyelashes
Elizabeth Milton
VIVO Media Arts Centre
Apr 18, 2019
Moving Still: Performative Photography In India
Group Exhibition
Vancouver Art Gallery
Apr 19 – Sep 2, 2019