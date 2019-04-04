2019 New Generation Photography Award Winners Announced

The Canadian Photography Institute (CPI) of the National Gallery of Canada and Scotiabank have announced the three winners of the 2019 New Generation Photography Award: Luther Konadu (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Ethan Murphy (Toronto, Ontario), and Zinnia Naqvi (Montreal, Quebec).
Ann Thomas, interim chief curator of the National Gallery of Canada and chair of the jury, stated, “The submissions to the award were a testament to the talent and lively interest in photography shown by these young Canadian artists. The jury members were most impressed with the high-quality of work received. The winners display a thoughtful and personal connection to the medium all the while emphasizing the constructed nature of photographic imagery. The photographs express their story, history and journey within larger more complex social and cultural settings. It is fascinating to see this new generation of photographers use the medium to probe who we are as individuals within larger themes of community building and the significance of human connections.”
This award is the only prize for Canadian lens-based artists aged 30 and under and is intended to support outstanding young artists’ careers and help enable them to reach their potential. These winning artists will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and be featured in two group exhibitions. This spring, their work will be on view at the Gladstone Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival from May 1 to June 9. From September 27 to March 22, an exhibition of their work will be featured at the Canadian Photography Institute PhotoLab at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa.
2019 New Generation Photography Award Jury
- Ann Thomas, interim chief curator, National Gallery of Canada
- Angela Grauerholz, artist and 2015 Scotiabank Photography Award winner
- Deanna Pizzitelli, artist and 2018 New Generation Photography Award winner
- Erandy Vergara, independent curator
2019 New Generation Photography Award Recipient Bios
Luther Konadu
Luther Konadu is a writer and artist of Ghanaian descent. He’s also a content contributor for the online publication Public Parking, a collaborative project for highlighting the working practices of emerging creatives. His studio activities are project-based and realized through photographic print media and painting processes. He acknowledges the legacies of these mediums as interpretive sites for generating new conventions and expanding fixed narratives. He recently showed work at New York City’s Aperture Foundation and is presently a writer in residence for Gallery 44. He resides and works in Winnipeg.
Ethan Murphy
Ethan Murphy was born and raised in St. John’s and is currently finishing his BFA at Ryerson University in Toronto. His photographs link identity and place by reflecting on the psychological impact of Newfoundland’s rural environment. Murphy’s work focuses on his experiences of leaving and returning to the island and his attempt to reconnect with its remote areas. Using photography as a mediator, the artist reconciles his relationship with identity and loss while examining the Newfoundland landscape post cod moratorium. His photographs function as personal documents that combine urban influence with a rural perspective.
Zinnia Naqvi
Zinnia Naqvi is a visual artist based in Tkaronto/Toronto and Tiohtià:ke/Montreal. Her work uses a combination of photography, video, writings, archival footage and installation. Naqvi’s practice questions the relationship between authenticity and narrative, while dealing with larger themes of post colonialism, cultural translation, language, and gender. Her works often invite the viewer to question her process and working methods. Naqvi’s works have been shown across Canada and internationally. She recently received an honorable mention at the 2017 Karachi Biennale in Pakistan and was an Artist in Residence at the Art Gallery of Ontario as part of EMILIA-AMALIA Working Group.