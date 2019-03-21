The World We Live In VIII: Our Jury

Paul Zizka, Grand-Prize winner, TWWLI VII
We’re thrilled to announce our jury for the eighth edition of our The World We Live In photo contest. In addition to Brand Image Director Harry Tsantarolakis from La Maison Simons, the jury includes Guy Langevin, the editor in chief of Photo Life and Photo Solution, and three professionals from the photography industry—Dave Brosha, Dina Goldstein and Ted Waitt.
Holding a passion for the world and an eye for the beauty it contains, Prince Edward Island-based Dave Brosha is one of Canada’s most diverse photographic artists and educators. His work covers a wide spectrum including landscape, portraiture, commercial and adventure imagery. Published in countless international media outlets, Dave’s work defies genres and his passion is limitless. Dave leads photography workshops around the world, preaching creativity, authenticity, and respect for this planet’s many wonders. Dave is proudly a Sigma Pro Photographer, a StrobePro professional, and a regular contributor to Photo Life magazine. davebrosha.com
Dina Goldstein
Dina Goldstein began her career over 25 years ago as a photojournalist, evolving from a documentary and editorial photographer into an independent artist focusing on large-scale productions of nuanced photographic tableaux. Her work is highly conceptual and complex, incorporating cultural archetypes and iconography with satirical narratives inspired by the collective unconscious and human condition. The vivid and provocative still imagery emerges through an entirely cinematic technique, with Dina’s established methodology following a precise pre- to post production process. Leaning into the visual language of pop surrealism, she stages narrative compositions that expose the underbelly of modern life, challenging the notions of cultural influence and inherent belief systems. dinagoldstein.com
Guy Langevin
As editor-in-chief and art director for Photo Life and Photo Solution magazines, Guy Langevin feels lucky to have found a way to unite his love for many aspects of the photographic industry. With studies in graphic design, visual art and film, he’s never doubted the power of images, and the photographers he encounters through his work make it even more clear just how important photography is to our artistic, cultural and societal landscape. Whether in the office or out, you’ll rarely see him without either his camera or his running shoes. guylangevin.net
Harry Tsantarolakis
Harry Tsantarolakis (Brand Image Director, La Maison Simons) has worked in the fashion industry for 27 years. He began at Simons as a buyer for the men’s department, and in 2011 he took on the role of brand image director. Through overseeing all the creative teams of this leading fashion retailer, he shares his passion for the arts, culture and fashion through all of the visual and artistic projects of La Maison Simons.
Ted Waitt
Ted Waitt has been the associate publisher of Rocky Nook since 2015 and has worked in the publishing industry for over 15 years. He revels in the creative process and art of bookmaking—from building the foundation of the author relationship to the title concept to the craft of writing, editing, and holding the printed piece in hand. Ted is an avid photographer who enjoys capturing city scenes while exploring the streets of San Francisco. He and his wife enjoy international travel while sharing the goal to continue to seek out and experience more sights of the world.