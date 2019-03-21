The World We Live In VIII: Our Jury

Paul Zizka, Grand-Prize winner, TWWLI VII

We’re thrilled to announce our jury for the eighth edition of our The World We Live In photo contest. In addition to Brand Image Director Harry Tsantarolakis from La Maison Simons, the jury includes Guy Langevin, the editor in chief of Photo Life and Photo Solution, and three professionals from the photography industry—Dave Brosha, Dina Goldstein and Ted Waitt.

