The Inaugural Issue of Photo Life Lab: The Gear Issue

Welcome to the inaugural issue of Photo Life Lab ! Wait…a new magazine in 2019? Yes, because we eat, drink and breathe photography.We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished with Photo Life, but its structure sometimes makes it difficult to follow other avenues without losing a certain level of coherence. Hence, the concept of a new platform—Photo Life Lab—which provides us the freedom to pursue side projects or long-term endeavours. Through it, we’ll be able to go deeper and create an entire issue around a single unifying theme. There’s no schedule set in stone, no restrictions… just an initial idea to spark our creative juices. If it ends up leading somewhere interesting, we publish the results. So here we are. And we’ve decided to begin with gear.Yes, it’s obvious. And yes, at Photo Life, we do, in fact, strongly believe in the vision of a photographer above and beyond any equipment. That goes without saying. But still…we all suffer from gear lust. We all get that thrill in the pit of our stomachs when reading about something new and exciting, picturing ourselves heroically brandishing that one gadget to rule them all. So why not have a bit of fun, allow ourselves to salivate a little and release our inner geek? As much as we enjoy diving into the philosophical and inspirational aspects of the craft, the fact remains that it all begins with the right tool in our hands, however simple or advanced. And with changes coming at us fast and furious, it’s never a bad idea to pause and evaluate what’s out there.Photo Life Lab is sold at most major magazine newsstands across Canada. You can purchase print copies by ordering online here or by calling our subscription office at 1-800-461-7468. Order your copy now to receive it with your June/July issue and save on shipping fees. Photo Life Lab – The Gear Issue is available for only $12.99 plus taxes (shipping and handling within Canada included). The estimated delivery time is 8 to 10 business days. U.S. residents pay $15.99 plus taxes (shipping and handling included), and residents of other countries pay $20.99 plus taxes (shipping and handling included).”]

Photo Life subscribers: You can order now and receive your copy of the Photo Life Lab within 8 to 10 days. If you’d like to reduce shipping fees and receive it for $9.99 plus taxes at the same time as your June/July issue of Photo Life, watch your email for a separate offer or call our subscription department at 1-800-461-7468 before May 9.

