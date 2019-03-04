The Female Lens

ARTIST BIOS

Diana Thorneycroft is an established Winnipeg artist known for producing and photographing sculptural dioramas employing dark humour and childhood toys to explore a variety of subjects. Her celebrated career has spanned close to three decades and includes nearly 100 international exhibitions.

Dona Schwartz is an established American artist living and working in Calgary. Her award-winning photographs examine everyday life and culture and have been exhibited, collected, and published internationally for over thirty years. Dona is a Professor and Interim Head of the Department of Art, University of Calgary, as well as President and Board Chair of the Exposure Photography Festival.

Elyse Bouvier is an emerging photographer based in Calgary. Her work seeks to reveal identities of and within communities, especially in rural Alberta, with a particular focus on how food intersects with cultural identities.

Haley Eyre is a Calgary-based emerging artist currently studying at the Alberta College of Art and Design. Influenced by the glamour and appeal of fashion photography, her photographs use humour to comment on feminism and gender politics.

Heather Saitz (co-curator) has been merging her skills as an award-winning photographer and art director for over fifteen years. Drawing inspiration from theories of Cultural Ecology, Heather travels to offbeat locales with her vintage medium-format rangefinder camera in search of subjects with cultural and historical pertinence. Born and raised in Ontario, she currently calls Calgary home.

Julya Hajnoczky’s multidisciplinary practice includes digital and analog photography, paper sculpture, and embroidery, and seeks to inspire curiosity about the complex relationships between humans and the natural world. She was born and raised in Calgary.

Lori Andrews is a photographer and interior designer living and working in Calgary whose work has been published in print and electronic media for over a decade. Widely known for her headless self-portraits as the10centdesigner, her narrative based self-portraits explore notions of identity, voyeurism, feminism, obsession, and ego.

Rocio Graham is an emerging photographer based in Calgary. Her poignant still lives begin the moment she selects a seed to nurture, and are influenced by her Mexican heritage, identity as a woman and mother, and reflections on daily life.

Vivek Shraya is a Calgary-based artist whose body of work crosses the boundaries of music, literature, visual art, and film. She is a Publishing Triangle Award winner, Polaris Music Prize nominee, and four-time Lambda Literary Award finalist, who has been lauded by The Writer’s Trust of Canada, The Globe and Mail, CBC, and Vanity Fair.