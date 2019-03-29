Review: Nikon Z 6

by Patrick La Roque

With the Z 6, Nikon is embracing a strategy that’s worked extremely well for Sony: two flagship cameras sharing the same technology and design, targeting two different audiences. And although the Z 7 takes the crown in terms of resolving power, the Z 6 feels very much like the sleeper hit—could this be the new D700? A classic in the making?

Take everything we’ve written about the Z 7 and apply it to the Z 6. End of story? Not quite. Yes, the Nikon Z 6 is essentially a Z 7 with less resolution: it uses a 24.5-MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor in place of the Z 7’s 45.7-MP monster. But both sensors are exactly the same size and back-illuminated, resulting in improved performance when shooting in low-light situations. The pixel density does impact each camera’s respective autofocus, with 273 phase-detection points available for the Z 6, compared to 493 on the Z 7. Yet, for most shooters, these are all likely to be perfectly acceptable trade-offs, especially when considering the bigger picture.

Thanks to its lower megapixel count, the Nikon Z 6 can achieve 12 fps in continuous-shooting mode—faster than the Z 7—with a deeper buffer as well. It also offers a different native ISO range: 100–51 200 versus 64–25 600. The Z 7 does edge it out slightly in dynamic-range tests with 9.3 f-stops at ISO 64, but the Z 6 is actually much more consistent throughout almost all of its ISO range. And to top things off, video performance on the Z 6 is simply stellar, beating out its pricier sibling, thanks to uncropped, oversampled UHD 4K.

Place the cameras side by side, and you’ll be hard-pressed to tell which is which. Ergonomically, the bodies are indistinguishable—like two peas in a pod—and their spec sheets are almost a perfect match. Unfortunately, the similarities extend to all design decisions, and the Z 6 includes that same lonely XQD card slot, potentially making it just as much of a tough sell to wedding shooters.

But the build quality is superb, with a body that’s rugged, well-balanced and fully weather-sealed. It features 5-axis in-body stabilization, and the camera is, of course, compatible with the company’s new Z-mount lenses, as well as older F lenses with the appropriate adapter.

The Z 7 was already a very clear line in the sand from Nikon, but the addition of the Z 6 signals a full-on assault. For Nikon shooters, the future has definitely arrived.