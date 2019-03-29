Our April/May 2019 Issue!

We’re thrilled to share the excellent articles of the April/May issue with you! Michael Ernest Sweet covers eight reasons to attend photo events as well as some important things to consider before committing. Ingrid Forster talks with Brjánn Batista Bettencourt about analog photography, the revival of Ektachrome, and the magic of slide film. Dave Brosha tells the story about the time he photographed Gordie Howe, and Marius Masalar shares some techniques for improving productivity and creating smart workflows. Laurence Butet-Roch writes about Leah Hennel and her series on female ranchers from the Prairies. Plus there’s an interview with adventure photographer and legendary mountain climber Pat Morrow and much more!

As I was thinking about this issue on my walk to work this morning, I was enjoying the warmth of the sun on my face. Suddenly I found myself feeling a bit more motivated to organize and clean my apartment and tackle some tasks on my to-do list. If you also happen to be feeling inspired to “spring clean” your life, you’ll definitely want to check out Marius Masalar’s Productivity for Photographers: Keep Procrastination at Bay With These Personal Productivity Tips. In it he looks at three main aspects—time, tasks and clients—and offers ideas for improving our photography work habits. Here’s a short excerpt from the article:

“Being intentional about the time we dedicate to our tasks has a transformative impact on how much we can get done. I find that it’s easier, especially at first, to use a calendar to literally schedule blocks of time for things like checking email, working on important tasks for the day, and even enjoying social media. It makes it harder for time to get away from us since we’re seeing clearly how each thing eats away at the 24 hours we have in a day. Scheduling is like budgeting; that’s why it’s called spending time.”

—Marius Masalar in “Productivity for Photographers: Keep Procrastination at Bay With These Personal Productivity Tips” in the April/May 2019 issue of Photo Life, available on newsstands now.

That last line really hit home for me: “Scheduling is like budgeting; that’s why it’s called spending time.” It’s true that we only have so much time in a day, month, year or life, and inadvertently letting it slip away can have a significant impact on what we accomplish—whether it’s our career goals, side-project goals, or personal goals. Marius’ article is a great reminder to use our time intentionally as we go about our lives, working on our various projects and goals.