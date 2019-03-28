Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Minna Keene & Violet Keene Perinchief: Two Generations of Photography through April 20. Minna Keene and her daughter, Violet, were both internationally recognized photographers of the early 19th century. The Keene family immigrated to Canada from the U.K. in 1913, first living in Montreal and then moving to Toronto. Minna Keene had already been operating a busy photography studio and exhibiting her photography (all while raising two children) long before coming to Canada. Among other honours, in 1908, Minna Keene was the first woman admitted as a Fellow to the Royal Photographic Society. Once in Canada, she was commissioned by the Canadian Pacific Railway to make images of the Rockies in 1914 and 1915. In 1920, she opened a studio in Toronto, which moved to Oakville two years later. Her daughter Violet assisted her in the studio and eventually took over running it. She became a sought-after photographer as well, making portraits of prominent individuals including Aldous Huxley, George Bernard Shaw, Amelia Earhart, W.B Yeats, and the Canadian Governor General.