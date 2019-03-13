How to Resize Photos

With the deadline of our annual photo contest soon approaching, we’ve been receiving a lot of questions about to how to resize images to 1200 pixels wide, while making sure the file is below 1 MB. We figured we would share this step-by-step process here, since a number of you might have the same question. In this example, the resizing procedure was done using Photoshop CS3, but most image-editing software offer a similarly working interface and functions. Just make sure to keep a copy of your original file on your computer before you start! As far as The World We Live In goes, this resized file is needed only for the judging process; a high-resolution file will be requested should your image be selected for publication.



Step 1

Go to Image Size. Make sure that all the boxes are checked at the bottom of the window. Verify that the “pixels” option is selected in the drop-down menus, and enter the appropriate number of pixels for either the width or the height (the other parameter will automatically adapt proportionally).



Step 2

Save your image as a JPEG file.



Step 3

When saving your image as a JPEG, a new window will appear with image quality options. If at 1200 pixels wide your image is still larger than 1 MB, you can choose a lower quality setting to reduce the size of your file, without affecting the display format of 1200 pixels.



