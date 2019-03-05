5 Interesting Reads

- “It would be dumb to go all the way to Jupiter and not bring a camera.”
- Dancer and photographer Elizabeth Bick photographs people at the Pantheon every June 21.
- Here’s an insurance company’s guide on how to protect your family photos—a good resource to share with your non-photographer friends!
- CBC Radio recently interviewed Jeff Thomas, a 2019 recipient of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Art.
- Here’s an article on the early 20th-century mother-daughter photography team Minne and Violet Keene, whose work is on view through April 20 at Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto.