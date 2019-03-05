5 Interesting Reads

- This daguerrotype of a little girl played an important role in the abolitionist movement.
- Daido Moriyama wins Hasselblad Award for Photography, worth almost CAN$143,000.
- Here is a podcast (and corresponding transcript) where Getty photographs curator Karen Hellman discussed three biographies on 19th century photographer Julia Margaret Cameron.
- This freelance photographer wears the “photographer suit” from Express on his gigs.
- Photographer Philip Butler has been trying to document as many Odeon cinemas as possible before they are all gone.