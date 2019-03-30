2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Shortlist

The Scotiabank Photography Award has announced the artists on the shortlist for the 2019 award: Shannon Bool (Berlin, Germany), Althea Thauberger (North Vancouver, British Columbia), and Stephen Waddell (Vancouver, British Columbia).
Edward Burtynsky stated in the press release, “We are pleased to be able to recognize their long-term commitment to the photographic medium, the development of outstanding bodies of work, and lasting contributions to the excellence of Canadian contemporary photography.”
The winner will be announced on May 7 and will receive $50,000, a solo exhibition during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book published and distributed by Steidl. In addition, each of the two finalists will receive $10,000.
Previous winners include Lynne Cohen, Arnaud Maggs, Stan Douglas, Mark Ruwedel, Angela Grauerholz, Suzy Lake, Shelley Niro and Moyra Davey. 2018 Scotiabank Photography Award winner Moyra Davey’s work will be featured in a solo Primary Exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.
The 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Jury
- Edward Burtynsky (Jury Chair, Artist)
- Candice Hopkins (Writer/Curator)
- Mark Lewis (Artist)
- Brian Sholis (Editor, Curator and Writer)
The 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Longlisted Artists
- Raymonde April (Montreal, Quebec)
- Marion Penner Bancroft (Vancouver, British Columbia)
- Robert Bean (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia)
- Shannon Bool (Berlin, Germany)
- Geneviève Cadieux (Montreal, Quebec)
- Marlene Creates (Portugal Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Susan Dobson (Guelph, Ontario)
- Aida Muluneh (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)
- Althea Thauberger (North Vancouver, British Columbia)
- Larry Towell (Bothwell, Ontario)
- Stephen Waddell (Vancouver, British Columbia)