20 Years Already…

Twenty years ago, Canada created the territory of Nunavut, Julie Payette was the first Canadian to board the International Space Station, Tim Hortons first introduced Ice Capp, and everyone was worried about Y2K. The price of a subscription to Photo Life? The same price as it is today.

Yet, the magazine market has changed a lot over the last 20 years and we’ve realized that we need to adjust our subscription rates so that we can adapt our model to today’s market and continue offering you an independent, inspiring and innovative magazine. The new subscription rates will go into effect on April 1, 2019.

Subscribers play a large role in the success of Photo Life. To thank you for supporting and accompanying us in this incredible adventure, we are continuing to offer the 20-year-old subscription rate through March 31, 2019. Those subscription rates offer a discount of between 45% to more than 60% off the newsstand prices. (If you are already a subscriber, you will receive a letter with the April/May issue informing you that you have a prolonged period of two months to renew at a special subscription rate. Look for it in your mailbox!)

By subscribing or renewing your subscription, you will receive Photo Life right in your mailbox and have free, unlimited access to the digital archives—all while supporting a small, independent Canadian magazine.

Thank you for being a part of the Photo Life community! We’re looking forward to sharing the adventure of what’s ahead with you!