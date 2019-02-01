From February 2 to April 7, the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff is presenting Laura Millard: Crossing Aspect and Philip Kanwischer’s Inhospitably Ours as a part of Exposure 2019.

Laura Millard: Crossing

Exhibition dates: February 2 – April 7

Opening Reception: February 2, 7-9pm

Laura Millard creates her symmetrical images while circling aboard a snowmobile on a large frozen lake, and simultaneously taking photographs from a drone cruising above. Random animal markings and hand-drawn elements further embellish the images.

Inhospitably Ours

Philip Kanwischer

Exhibition dates: February 2 – April 7

Opening Reception: February 2, 7-9pm

Philip Kanwischer’s photomontages consider nuances of conservation and preservation while examining the ethical flux of human interaction with the wild.