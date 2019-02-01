MENU

Whyte Museum

February 1, 2019 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in Exhibitions, News & Events, Special Events by

© Laura Millard, Crossing, 2017, water-based inks on recyclable polymer fabric, LEDs, aluminum frame with fabric light box, 6’ x 9’, courtesy of the artist.

From February 2 to April 7, the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff is presenting Laura Millard: Crossing Aspect and Philip Kanwischer’s Inhospitably Ours as a part of Exposure 2019.

Laura Millard: Crossing

Exhibition dates: February 2 – April 7
Opening Reception: February 2, 7-9pm

Laura Millard creates her symmetrical images while circling aboard a snowmobile on a large frozen lake, and simultaneously taking photographs from a drone cruising above. Random animal markings and hand-drawn elements further embellish the images.

Inhospitably Ours
Philip Kanwischer

Exhibition dates: February 2 – April 7
Opening Reception: February 2, 7-9pm

Philip Kanwischer’s photomontages consider nuances of conservation and preservation while examining the ethical flux of human interaction with the wild.

© Philip Kanwischer, Clutch, Edition of 10, digital photograph, collection of the artist.

© Philip Kanwischer, Reticent, 2017, archival pigment print, mixed media bamboo.

Tags: , , ,