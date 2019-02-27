Ricoh Launches the GR III High-end, Compact Digital Camera

Press Release by Ricoh Imaging

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation announced the launch of the highly anticipated RICOH GR III camera. The new camera is the latest model in the RICOH GR series, a lineup of high-end digital cameras providing exceptional image quality in a compact, lightweight body ideal for street photography, travel and capturing candid images.

The RICOH GR III features a newly designed lens, image sensor and imaging engine that further upgrade image quality, enhance functionality and improve usability. The 18.3mm F2.8 lens delivers exceptional imaging performance with a slim design, consisting of six optical elements in four groups, while retaining the 28mm angle of view. It produces the clearest, sharpest images in GR-series history while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration. It also comes equipped with a macro shooting capability with a minimum focusing distance of six centimeters.

In keeping with the GR-series concept of packaging high image quality in a compact design, the RICOH GR III camera body is smaller than its predecessor, and is equipped with a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with approximately 24.24 effective megapixels to produce high-resolution images. Its short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds allows for quick, responsive shooting. The camera’s high-definition LCD monitor features touchscreen operation, offering intuitive control of various camera functions right on the screen.

The camera also features a high-speed hybrid autofocus system, built-in shake reduction, in- camera image finishing options, USB Type-CTM, Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity options. An accessory wide-angle conversion lens designed exclusively for use with the RICOH GR III is also available. The GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens expands the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle.

“The Ricoh GR III is the ultimate street camera,” said William Hereford, a Brooklyn-based pro photographer, who has been shooting with GR series cameras for years. “The image quality and ease of use are equally amazing. I literally don’t leave my house without this camera. The GR III fits perfectly both in my hand and my pocket, so it is always available to capture a moment.”

Hereford says that the image quality is so great, that photos taken with his GR cameras have the potential to be used in national ad campaigns and magazine articles.

Designed to be the ultimate street photography camera, the RICOH GR III is a totally new breed of GR camera that will give the user new and different creative possibilities.

Pricing and Availability

The RICOH GR III will be shipping in March 2019 and will be available at www.us.ricoh- imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide. Price is $899.95 for the camera, $249.95 for the GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens.