Panasonic Canada Announces the LUMIX S1R and S1



Press release by Panasonic Canada

Industry-leading high-resolution capabilities and video recording performance come together in the LUMIX S1R and S1

Panasonic Canada has introduced the full specifications of its long-awaited first full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras, the LUMIX S1R and S1. These new models are equipped with a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with unprecedented image quality and high-resolution, rich gradation, and superior colour reproduction. The LUMIX S Series boasts industry-leading video recording performance (4K 60p/50p), intuitive control, a rugged design for heavy field use, durability and expandability.

The LUMIX S1R and S1 will be available at select Canadian retailers and at the Panasonic Canada e-store in March 2019 with an MSRP of $4,999.99 CDN (body only), and $3,499.99 (body only), respectively.



Key Features

1. High picture quality made possible by the first LUMIX full-frame mirrorless camera

The LUMIX S1R integrates a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor (36mm x 24mm), which gives it the industry’s highest level of resolution in the full-frame mirrorless cameras category. In addition to the precise reproduction capability in detail, this sensor achieves a high S/N ratio by taking advantage of its high light-condensing efficiency despite the large number of pixels. The LUMIX S1R features a High-Resolution mode for the first time as a mirrorless full-frame camera to enable 187-megapixel ultra-high precision photo shooting.

The LUMIX S1 comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor (35.6mm x 23.8mm) that provides a wide dynamic range and excellent performance at high sensitivity in addition to a natural yet sharp image description thanks to sufficient light condensation per pixel. The LUMIX S1 supports professional use in videography by taking advantage of the stunning expression performance that a full-frame camera can offer. It records smooth 4K 60p video and enables full-pixel readout of signals in 4K 30p/25p to save truly beautiful footage. Furthermore, the LUMIX S1 will comply with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording and 4K 60p HDMI output as well as V-Log, with a software upgrade key (to be sold separately) following soon in 2019.

An AR coating applied on the sensor of the LUMIX S1R and S1 minimizes ghost and flare even in backlighting. In combination with the high-quality LUMIX S Series lenses based on the L-Mount, this further enhances the potential of the camera.

The LUMIX S1R/S1 integrates the Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) for powerful handshake correction, enabling more accurate shake detection and compensation.



2. High-speed, high-precision AF system

The LUMIX S Series provides a high-speed, high-precision AF system based on advanced control technology over the lens, the sensor, and the new Venus Engine, which enables the user to capture the target in sharp focus without fail.

Combining the Contrast AF with DFD technology, the LUMIX S1R/S1 realizes an ultra-high-speed, high-precision AF of approximately 0.08 sec and boasts high speed burst shooting at 9 fps (AFS) or 6 fps (AFC).

The LUMIX S1R/S1 boasts -6EV luminance detection performance with Low Light AF due to higher sensitivity and optimized tuning of the sensor.

The LUMIX S1R/S1 advanced technology, Eye AF, detects the pupil of the eye and precisely focuses on it for impressive portrait shooting. AI technology also detects specific subjects – humans and fast-moving animals, including dogs, cats and birds to track these subjects even when they turn their back to the camera.

For continuous burst shooting, 6K PHOTO makes it possible to capture unmissable moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 6K burst file to save as an approximate 18-megapixel equivalent high-resolution photo. The 4K PHOTO enables 60-fps high-speed captures in approximate 8-megapixel equivalent resolution.



3. Operability from ingenuity for intuitive control

The LUMIX S1R/S1 has the largest level of Real View Finder which boasts the world’s highest 5,760k-dot resolution and boasts Live View Finder (LVF) for ultra-high-speed response.

The LUMIX S1R/S1 provides a firm grip, making it easy to hold for long periods. The control buttons and dials are located based on an ergonomic study to enable the user to concentrate on shooting.

4. Rugged design, reliability and expandability

The LUMIX S1R/S1 main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front/rear frame and is splash resistant, dust resistant, and also freeze resistant down to -10 degrees Centigrade.



5. Outstanding video recording performance in a full-frame camera

The LUMIX S1R boasts 4K 60p video recording for more creative freedom, including a variety of effects available for video recording.

The LUMIX S1 features outstanding video performance for professional videography with 4K 60p recording, no recording time limit for both 4K 30p/25p/24p and Full-HD video, HDR (High Dynamic Range) video recording, and High-Speed Video to record slow motion video in 4K.

LINE input is supported by a 3.5-mm microphone jack to input sounds from an external audio device, for more efficient video production.



6. Other LUMIX S1R & LUMIX S1 Features