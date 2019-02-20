Latow Photography Weekend

Latow Photographers Guild’s 40th Annual Photography Weekend is April 13 and 14 in Burlington, Ontario. Richard Martin is this year’s speaker for the Saturday Seminar and Sunday Short Sessions. Themes for the weekend include The Intuitive Eye, The Value of Play, Breaking the Rules Can Lead to Innovative Thinking, The Dynamic Factor of Colour, The World at Our Doorstep, and Picture Design.

Artist Bio

A long-time contributor to Photo Life magazine, Richard Martin pursues photography as a medium of visual expression. He is best known for his unique vision with a personal style characterized by a strong sense of composition, colour and the use of light. His work combines an architectural love of geometry, pattern and texture with a painter’s sensitivity to colour, light and composition.

Well known for sharing his enthusiasm, creative vision and passion for the medium, Richard has inspired participants with his annual photography and visual design workshops in his native Kingston, Ontario since 1990. He also conducts workshops, tours, and seminars around the world, including Cuba, Mexico, Sicily, Venice, Tuscany, Provence, Ireland, and Morocco.