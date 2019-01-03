Wanna Go to Greenland With Paul Zizka?

Are you thinking about your travel plans for this year? Is Greenland on your bucket list? Is improving your photography one of your goals for the year? Three birds, one stone…

Last year’s The World We Live In Grand-Prize winner Paul Zizka is leading two Offbeat photo tours this September: Greenland Grandeur—Ilulissat (September 5-10) and Disko Fever—Disko Island (September 10-13). These trips are a great chance to photograph the beauty of the Arctic while taking your images to the next level through the opportunity to work in the field and classroom with Paul Zizka.

If you’d like to learn more about Paul Zizka’s work, check out Mathieu Le Lay’s film In the Starlight. This documentary was a finalist in the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival and is now available for purchase or on demand.