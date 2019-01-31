The World We Live In VIII – Special Edition Now Open

We’re thrilled to announce that a special edition of our The World We Live In photo contest is now open for submissions. This year, La Maison Simons has joined our magazines, Photo Life and Photo Solution (our French version), as a new partner for this eighth edition.

Canadian and U.S. photographers—amateurs, pros and everyone in between—are invited to submit their best images under one theme: Celebrate Life. Whether it’s the people we meet, the exceptional beauty of nature and wildlife, or a simple moment of connection to our surroundings, there are unlimited things to appreciate about life as it unfolds around us. Share your photographic talent, show your vision of the world we live in, and celebrate life with us!

In addition to cash prizes and international press coverage, this new collaboration with Simons offers selected photographers the chance to have their work exhibited in one or more of the 15 Simons stores across Canada for approximately six weeks this summer. Selected prints will also be featured for sale on Fabrique 1840, Simon’s online “home of Canadian creators.” All profit from print sales on Fabrique 1840 will go to the photographers.

La Maison Simons has long been known as a strong supporter of the arts, and this new collaboration brings the company’s commitment to photography to the forefront. Peter Simons, co-owner and president of Simons, affirmed his love for the discipline, saying, “Photography, a medium par excellence for capturing our ideas and the essence of our spirit, allows us to create beauty by revealing the truth and our shared humanity. This art sheds light on today’s philosophical challenges and needs. In my mind, the light necessary for this art is a source of energy and life on Earth.”

Participants may submit their images through March 24, 2019, using a simple online interface. Images will be judged by a jury that will include prominent professionals in the photography industry. Winning images will be announced with the publication of the June/July 2019 edition of Photo Life and Photo Solution magazines. Complete rules and regulations are available at photolife.com/twwli.

Overview of The World We Live In VIII – Celebrate Life