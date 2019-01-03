Ryerson Image Centre’s Upcoming Exhibitions

Starting January 23, two new photography exhibitions and a video will be on view at Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto. In the Main Gallery and University Gallery, True to the Eyes: The Howard and Carole Tanenbaum Photography Collection brings together more than 200 photographs from the couple, which will be exhibited from January 23 through April 7. Curated by Paul Roth, Gaëlle Morel, and Charlene Heath, this diverse collection of works from the Tanenbaum’s collection includes work by anonymous artists as well as by masters such as Southworth & Hawes, William Notman, Ernest J. Bellocq, Brassaï, Lisette Model, Diane Arbus, Mary Ellen Mark, Jim Goldberg, Rafael Goldchain and Edward Burtynsky. Themes explored in these images include family, wealth and poverty, civil rights, nature and the land, and Canadian life. Hirmer Verlag has published a book to accompany the exhibition.

From January 23 to February 24, Kodak Canada: The Early Years 1899-1939 explores Kodak’s presence in Canada, beginning with the company’s Toronto opening in 1899 and following Kodak’s global expansion. On view in the Student Gallery, this exhibition brings together photographs of Kodak’s workers and buildings, ads, documents and other items from Ryerson University’s Kodak Canada Corporate Archives and Heritage Collection. Kodak Canada: The Early Years 1899-1939 is organized by second-year students from Ryerson University’s Film + Photography Preservation and Collections Management program, in collaboration with Ryerson University Library’s Special Collections.

Laura Henno: M’Tsamboro, curated by Gaëlle Morel, is also on view from January 23 through April 7. This silent, two-channel video was filmed by the artist near Mozambique at an islet where smugglers leave refugees stranded, falsely believing they’ve arrived at the French territory of Mayotte and forcing them to pay more to make it to their destination in boats piloted by boys who have been taught this illegal activity.

From March 7 through April 7, Fehn Foss: A Broader Sense of Belonging is on view in the Student Gallery. In this performance video, the artist explores the idea of building and deconstructing a barrier through repetitive actions as well as the duality between the need to separate from others and the need to work with others.

Events for True to the Eyes

Opening Party

Wednesday, January 23, 6 to 8 p.m.

Special Tour

With curators Paul Roth and Charlene Heath

Wednesday, February 6, 6 p.m.

Collectors in Conversation

Building the Tanenbaum Collection: Howard and Carole Tanenbaum with Howard Greenberg and Stephen Bulger, moderated by Paul Roth

Location TBA

Wednesday, February 13, 7 p.m.

Tanenbaum Lecture with Rafael Goldchain

Location TBA

Wednesday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Special Tour

With Paul Roth and Carole Tanenbaum

Wednesday, March 20, 6 p.m.

Exhibition Tours

Daily 2:30 p.m.

Events for Laura Henno: M’Tsamboro



Opening Party

Wednesday, January 23, 6 to 8 p.m.

Artist Talk with Laura Henno

Wednesday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Location TBA

Exhibition Tours

Daily 2:30 p.m

Events for Fehn Foss: A Broader Sense of Belonging

Opening Party

Thursday, March 7, 6 to 8 p.m

Exhibition Tours

Daily 2:30 p.m

All events take place at the Ryerson Image Centre, unless otherwise noted.

