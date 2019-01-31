Ricoh’s Two New Wide-Angle Lenses for K-Mount DSLRs



Press Release by Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation has announced the launch of two new high-performance, wide-angle lenses for use with K-mount digital SLR cameras: the HD PENTAX-DA★11-18mmF2.8ED DC AW and the HD PENTAX-FA35mmF2. Both lenses are ideal for outdoor photography, with special features to enhance shooting in rugged and demanding conditions.

New Wide-Angle Zoom Joins Star Series Lens Line

The HD PENTAX-DA★11-18mmF2.8ED DC AW adds a wide-angle model to the new-generation Star (★) series of lenses, which are optimized for use with today’s cameras as well as the super-high-performance digital cameras of the future. It delivers high-resolution, high-contrast images without blurring at the edges, and assures excellent imaging performance, even at open aperture. The focal length of 11mm to 18mm (equivalent to 17mm to 27.5mm in 35mm format) is ideal for photographing landscapes, and other uction and a Focus Clamp Mechanism to lock the focal point even when the focus ring is rotated, improving operability when photographing landscapes and star-lit scenes. A unique feature of the HD PENTAX-DA★11-18mmF2.8ED DC AW is a grooved area on the lens barrel that accommodates the addition of a dew heating strip to prevent condensation, without affecting focus-ring operation, and a metal frame that enables the heating device to effectively transmit heat to the lens.

Compact, Wide-Angle Lens for Full-Frame Features New Multi-Layer Coating

The HD PENTAX-FA35mmF2 is a high-performance, wide-angle lens designed to cover the large, full-frame sensor of PENTAX K-mount digital SLR cameras. Featuring the latest lens coatings and a newly re-designed exterior, this compact, portable, easy-to-use lens is well-suited for everyday use and a wide range of applications including snapshots, scenic photography and portraiture.

When mounted on a PENTAX digital SLR camera body, this lens provides a moderately wide 35mm angle of view with a full-frame model, or a standard 53.5mm angle of view with an APS-C-format model.

The new high-performance, multi-layer coating reduces average reflectance and improves light transmittance to deliver extra-clear, high-contrast images free of flare and ghost images, even in demanding lighting conditions such as backlighting. It also integrates a highly stain-repellent coating on the front surface to improve the lens’ usability in outdoor locations.

Pricing and Availability

The HD PENTAX-DA★11-18mmF2.8ED DC AW lens will be available at retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,899.99.

The HD PENTAX-FA35mmF2 lens will be available at retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $549.99.