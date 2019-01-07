ProGrade Digital’s New SD Dual-Slot USB 3.1, Gen. 2 Card Reader



Press release from ProGrade Digital

PROGRADE DIGITAL EXPANDS FAMILY OF USB 3.1, GEN. 2 WORKFLOW READERS WITH ADDITION OF DUAL-SLOT FOR SD CARDS

Get Simultaneous Transfer of Files from Cards in Both Slots at Speeds of to 10Gb/s (1.25GB/s)

ProGrade Digital, founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, introduces and announces immediate availability of its newest product, the SD Dual-Slot USB 3.1, Gen. 2 Card Reader, $79.99 USD. As with all other ProGrade Digital USB 3.1, Gen. 2 workflow readers, files on each card transfer simultaneously at speeds of up to 10Gb/s (1.25GB/s).

“Many of today’s professional cameras have two SD slots, so it is only natural that ProGrade Digital’s newest USB 3.1, Gen. 2 workflow reader be a dual-slot for SD cards,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “Based on the successes of earlier workflow readers, we know that our patent-pending magnetic base, compact rugged design and inclusion of two USB cables (Types A to C and C to C) really resonates with both professionals and prosumers. The dual-slot reader for SD cards provides just one more choice for our customers.”

Products are available on www.progradedigital.com. ProGrade Digital products ship to 27 European countries via Amazon and Amazon Prime. International customers may also purchase from the B&H Photo and Video website.

Dual-Slot SD Card Workflow Reader (PG08) Key Features: