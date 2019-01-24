Olympus Announces the OM-D E-M1X and More!

Check out the Photo Life February/March issue for our review of the Olympus OM-D E-M1X!



Press releases by Olympus

INTRODUCING THE OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1X OFFERING UNRIVALED SPEED AND SYSTEM MOBILITY

Latest OM-D Body Provides Absolute Confidence for Professional Photographers

CENTER VALLEY, PA., January 24, 2019 – Today Olympus expands the OM-D series with the introduction of the OM-D E-M1X professional Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lens camera. The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is packed with industry leading speed, performance, reliability and high-quality image output that rivals that of full-frame DSLRs. This new professional model, positioned alongside the award-winning Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, incorporates an integrated vertical grip to provide a secure grip and superior operability, whether held horizontally or vertically, and offers the world’s highest image stabilization performance with approximately 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. Zero-lag Pro Capture Mode and 60 fps high-speed continuous shooting ensures photographers never miss a shot. Its dual TruePic VIII Image Processors provide for high-speed responsiveness and a handheld High Res Shot Mode. The camera’s 121-point all-cross-type on-chip Phase Detection AF sensor and an AF Multi-Selector provides greater freedom over composition. When pairing the OM-D E-M1X with the versatile, excellent image quality of Olympus M.Zuiko lenses, this compact, lightweight, high quality camera system demonstrates its true capabilities in situations where portability is essential, including sports and wildlife photography.

Main Features

• Integrated Vertical Grip

• Precise Autofocus system with AF Multi-Selector, All-Cross-Type On-Chip Phase Detection AF Sensor, and Intelligent Subject Detection AF

• Pro Capture Mode and 60 fps High-Speed Sequential Shooting

• Dual TruePic VIII Image Processors

• The World’s Highest Image Stabilization Performance

Integrated Vertical Grip Construction

To meet demands from professional users who place importance on a secure grip during shooting, the OM-D E-M1X features integrated vertical grip construction, designed to provide an improved grip with a deep finger rest whether holding the camera horizontally or vertically. The ergonomic design reduces fatigue when shooting for long periods of time.



Redesigned Button Layout

The layout, shape, and height of all buttons and levers have been completely redesigned to enable users to concentrate on shooting through the viewfinder. A multi-selector is included in both the horizontal and vertical positions so that users can quickly shift focus areas while looking through the viewfinder. A new C-LOCK lever allows the user to select and disable numerous buttons and dials on the camera when in the vertical or horizontal position to substantially mitigate any the risk of accidental changes in settings.

High Magnification, High-Speed Viewfinder

The viewfinder features a new optical design using an industry-leading magnification of 0.83x (35mm equivalent). This four-element configuration designed with aspherical and high reflective index lenses provides a clear, distortion-free display right up to the edge of the viewfinder. As found on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, a 120 fps (progressive scan) high-speed frame rate with a 0.005 second latency are provided for stress-free moving subject photography.

Advanced Durability and Reliability

The OM-D E-M1X clears Olympus’ in-house splashproof tests that are far more rigorous than IPX1 water ingress testing. The body is designed for shooting in the severe conditions professional photographers often find themselves. Dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) performance is maintained even when the remote cable, microphone, and headphone jacks are in use, enabling shooting that is not affected by poor weather. A new coating is used on the Super Sonic Wave Filter, which vibrates at 30,000 times per second to remove dust and dirt, boosting dust removal effectiveness by 10% compared to previous Olympus models. The OM-D E-M1X also features durability and reliability to put pro photographers’ minds at ease, including construction that dissipates heat when shooting video and during high speed shooting in very hot conditions, which can typically cause the temperature to rise and limit functionality, as well as a shutter life actuation counts of 400,000 .

High-Capacity Battery

The OM-D E-M1X is equipped with a cartridge battery insertion system with the capacity for two BLH-1 lithium-ion batteries (also used in the OM-D E-M1 Mark II). Users can capture up to approximately 870 shots and easily replace the batteries even when the camera is attached to a monopod or tripod. The camera also supports USB-C power delivery from a maximum 100 W USB-C standard power source with no special adapter required. This makes it possible to charge the two BLH-1 batteries in the camera body in approximately two hours.

AF Area Multi Selector

A multi selector is included in both the horizontal and vertical positions on the OM-D E-M1X allowing users to quickly shift the AF area while looking through the viewfinder. A distinctive attribute of this joystick is that it allows for diagonal movement of the AF point, where most other cameras only allow for left, right, up and down movement, and in only one direction at a time. This feature makes it possible to smoothly shift AF areas during sequential shooting and video recording.

121-Point All-Cross-Type On-Chip Phase Detection AF Sensor

The precise 121-point all-cross-type on-chip Phase Detection AF sensor currently available on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II is also featured on this model for more accurate and greater freedom for focusing in various situations. Olympus on-chip Phase Detection AF delivers Live View images and utilizes autofocus information from recorded images for quick tracking of unpredictable subject movement and changes in subject speed. The AF low-light limit when an F1.2 lens is attached is -6 EV, allowing for high-precision focusing in both dark situations and low-contrast subjects.

Various Autofocus Settings

Various autofocus settings are available on the OM-D E-M1X to meet the needs of professional photographers, including multiple AF Target Modes, AF area position settings when holding the camera vertically or horizontally, and turning the focusing ring in C-AF AF to instantly switch to manual focus using C-AF+MF Mode. The new 25-Point Group Target and Custom AF Target have been added to the available AF Target Modes for greater operating freedom.

High-Speed Sequential Shooting

The OM-D E-M1X features high-speed sequential shooting at a maximum60 fps for capturing scenes in high definition that even the human eye cannot see. Both the 60 fps high-speed continuous shooting in AF/AE Lock, and maximum 18 fps continuous shooting with AF/AE Tracking can be used in Silent Mode for shooting a variety of activities, performances and events where the photographer does not want to disturb others with the sound of the shutter.

Pro Capture Mode

Pro Capture Mode records up to 35 frames retroactively from when the shutter button is released with no blackouts (image loss) during shooting, recording at 20 million pixels and offers support for RAW capture. This feature has received high praise from professional photographers since its introduction on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, and is effective for capturing artistic images of subjects that move unpredictably.

Dual TruePicVIII High-Speed Image Processors

The OM-D E-M1X is equipped with two TruePic VIII Image Processors, providing quicker start-up times and recovery from sleep mode, and supporting the two high-speed UHS-II SD card slots for overall high-speed responsiveness. This not only contributes to a faster camera, but also supports new camera functionality, including Handheld High Res Shot Mode, Live ND, and Intelligent Subject Detection AF.

Handheld High Res Shot

In addition to ultra-high-resolution maximum 80M High Res Shot images that can be captured using a tripod, Handheld High Res Shot Mode is now available on the OM-D E-M1X, in response to many requests received from professional photographers. This feature is particularly useful for capturing high-definition shots in locations where it is impossible to use a tripod, including when moving from place to place, such as hiking.

Live ND

Live ND is included on the OM-D E-M1X for slow shutter speed effects without the need for an ND filter. This new technology combines multiple exposed images in camera to attain slow shutter effects. It is also possible to check the slow shutter effects in the viewfinder before shooting for improved efficiency. Effects can be set in five levels: ND2 (equivalent to one shutter speed step), ND4 (2 steps), ND8 (3 steps), ND16 (4 steps), and ND32 (5 steps).

Intelligent Subject Detection AF

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Deep Learning technology was utilized to develop new algorithms for the Intelligent Subject Detection AF feature. It detects three different types of subjects, including motorsports, airplanes, and trains, focusing on and tracking the optimal area. For example, it sets pinpoint focus, locking onto the driver’s helmet during motorsports, automatically detecting the subject, enabling improved autofocus precision so users can focus on the composition.

World’s Highest Image Stabilization

The OM-D E-M1X’s new gyro sensor enables superior image stabilization performance, delivering a maximum of 7.0 shutter speed steps of compensation performance when using the camera body stabilization alone, and the world’s highest 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation when combined with the stabilized M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO lens. This feature makes handheld shooting possible at lower shutter speeds than ever before, which is perfect for nighttime and indoor shooting.



Other Features

• Field Sensor System and Built-In GPS: The OM-D E-M1X contains a built-in GPS® sensor, temperature sensor, manometer and compass, collectively known as ‘field sensors’. In addition to location information, including longitude and latitude, these sensors detect and record the temperature, elevation, and direction of the camera for adding detailed shooting information to images.

• Anti-Flicker Shooting and Flicker Scan: With anti-flicker shooting, the camera detects the flicker frequency of artificial light sources, including fluorescent lighting and activates the shutter at peak brightness to eliminate uneven exposures and coloring between sequential frames. Flicker scan suppresses striped patterns that can occur when using Silent Mode (electronic shutter) and when shooting movies, so that users can fine tune the shutter speed.

• Olympus Capture: Olympus Capture camera control software now supports the transfer of recorded images over Wi-Fi®. This new feature makes it possible to transfer images wirelessly to a computer when shooting in the studio without connecting a USB cable. Both 2.4 GHz and high-speed communication 5 GHz bandwidths are available.

• Handheld 4K and Cinema 4K: Powerful 5-Axis Image Stabilization and electronic stabilization enable ultra-smooth handheld 4K and cinema 4K video recording, without the need for stabilizing gear. Image stabilization effect can be selected from three levels depending on the photographer’s posture and movement.

• OM-Log400: The OM-D E-M1X supports OM-Log400 shooting, which allows for shooting without loss of details in shadows and highlights and without blowouts, along with color grading via a computer for a high degree of freedom over images.

• High-Speed Movie (120 fps): 120 fps high-speed movies are now supported in Full HD. Slow-motion playback can make for more impressive imaging expressions.

Separately Available Accessories

FL-700WR Electronic Flash

FL-700WR Electronic Flash is a high-performance wireless radiowave shooting compatible electronic flash. During wireless shooting, it can function as a commander or flash with built-in receiver. The compact, lightweight design delivers excellent portability with high intensity at a maximum guide number of 42 (ISO 100/m). The dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) performance offers reliability when shooting in a variety of environments including rain, when paired with the OM-D E-M1X, and other splashproof and dustproof body and lens combinations. Full flash intensity is possible with an approximate 1.5 second charging time for comfortable, easy shooting. Because charging time is short, sequential flash photography at 10 fps is possible.

Wireless Commander FC-WR & Wireless Receiver FR-WR

Wireless Commander FC-WR and Wireless Receiver FR-WR can control multiple flash units remotely from the camera, enabling versatile wireless flash photography. As is the case with the Electronic Flash FL-700WR, dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) design allows use in a variety of fields. When paired with weathersealed cameras, lenses, and flash units including the FL-700WR or high-capacity Electronic Flash FL-900R, users can perform wireless flash photography comfortably even in the rain. The commander can connect to three groups and an unlimited number of flash units. Users can also select which group to fire and not fire and configure the flash intensity.

Olympus Workspace image management software

This new image management software delivers authentic image viewing and editing functions. RAW processing preview speed is now faster to streamline the post-shooting workflow. The rating function has also been improved for speedy selection of the best shots from large collections of images. A multi-window environment is now supported along with other comfortable controls for a more satisfying work process. Olympus Workspace can be downloaded free of charge for users who own an Olympus camera.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X (black) will begin shipping in late February 2019 for $2,999.99 (U.S.) and $3,899.99 (CAD).

OLYMPUS ANNOUNCES LIMITED EDITION OM-D E-M1 MARK II SILVER

2,000 Units Available Worldwide in Commemoration of Olympus’ 100th Anniversary

CENTER VALLEY, PA., January 24, 2019 – Olympus is pleased to announce a special edition of the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, the OM-D E-M1 Mark II Silver. This limited edition model, of which only 2,000 units will be available worldwide, will be available at the end of February 2019, in commemoration of Olympus’ 100th anniversary.

From Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa

We are sincerely grateful to all customers and other stakeholders who have supported Olympus since its founding 100 years ago. Being true to our purpose of “making people’s lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling,” we shall continue to contribute to photographic culture and deliver the joy of capturing and expressing special moments to photography lovers worldwide.

TruePic VIII Image Processor and 20.4 Megapixel Live MOS Sensor

The OM-D E-M1 Mark II features the TruePic VIII Image Processor, which makes it possible to capture images with minimal noise while retaining details. Furthermore, the 20.4 Megapixel Live MOS sensor with 121 points of cross-type on-chip phase detection improves resolution without the need for a low-pass filter. This synergy maintains the full 20.4 Megapixel image while offering up to 18 fps high-speed sequential shooting performance in AF/AE tracking. It also enhances gradation through pixel characteristic improvement for a wide dynamic range that rivals that of cameras with larger sized APS-C sensors. Pro Capture Mode is also included and allows lag-free shooting of split-second moments as full resolution images, attaining both high-speed and excellent image quality.

In-Body 5-Axis Image Stabilization

The OM-D E-M1 Mark II is equipped with built-in 5-Axis Image Stabilization to compensate for camera shake. Through an optimized correction algorithm, this model boasts 5.5 shutter speed steps of compensation performance . Furthermore, when combined with an M.Zuiko lens containing in-lens image stabilization2, 5-Axis Sync IS provides up to 6.5 shutter speed steps of compensation performance for hand-held shooting capabilities.

A Compact, Lightweight, Durable System Offering Unparalleled Reliability

The OM-D E-M1 Mark II features sealing throughout the camera for a highly reliable dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) design so that the camera performs even in the harshest outdoor conditions, such as snow or rain.

Premium Silver Body

The OM-D E-M1 Mark II is a dependable camera that meets the needs of the professional photographer and is capable of shooting in the harshest of environments. The black body embraces functional beauty while the new silver body provides a classic, quality camera look.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (silver) will begin shipping in February 2019 for $1,699.99 (U.S.) and $1,999.99 (CAD).

OLYMPUS ADDS TO OM-D SYSTEM WITH WEATHER RESISTANT WIRELESS FLASH FL-700WR, WIRELESS COMMANDER FC-WR, AND WIRELESS RECEIVER FR-WR

Flash System Designed for Wireless Radiowave Shooting

CENTER VALLEY, PA., January 24, 2019 – Olympus has today announced a new Electronic Flash, the FL-700WR, Wireless Commander FC-WR, and Wireless Receiver FR-WR, all coming in late February 2019 and designed to meet the growing demands of professional photographers. The electronic flash features dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) performance, as well as wireless radiowave shooting compatibility with a maximum guide number of 42 .

Designed for compatibility with the OM-D system, the FL-700WR wireless high-performance electronic flash offers radiowave-shooting capabilities. During wireless shooting, it functions as a commander or a flash with built-in receiver. The FL-700WR electronic flash, as well as the Wireless Commander FC-WR and the Wireless Receiver FR-WR, all feature dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C)1 performance. This durable construction makes it possible to control multiple flash units from the camera in various shooting conditions.

High-Intensity, Weather-Resistant Performance with a Maximum Guide Number of 42

This flash features a maximum guide number of 422 (ISO 100/m). The compact, lightweight design delivers excellent portability with high flash output. The weather sealed performance offers reliability when shooting in a variety of environments, including rain, when paired with the Olympus® OM-D E-M1X and other weather sealed body and lens combinations. The user can enjoy full flash power after charging for approximately 1.5 seconds for quick, comfortable and easy shooting. Because of the short charging time, sequential flash photography at 10 fps is possible.

Wireless Radiowave Communication

This product is equipped with a wireless radiowave communication function, which operates even in bright conditions, or when there are obstructions in the area. It can communicate up to a distance of 30 meters, making accurate communication possible even when the flash is set behind the subject.

The FL-700WR can function as a commander or a flash with built-in receiver. When used as a commander, it has the ability to connect to three groups and an unlimited number of flash units. The user can select which group they want to fire and not to fire, and configure the flash intensity compensation. It can also function in the conventional RC mode (optical communication) as a slave flash.

Equipped with Multi Flash mode

Multi Flash mode5 makes it possible to express subject motion by firing multiple times during long exposures or bulb shooting. The intensity, interval (frequency), and number of shots can be configured to match the ideal settings for the subject.

Compatible with High Res Shot, Focus Stacking, and Focus Bracketing

Features such as High Res Shot6, Focus Stacking, and Focus Bracketing, included on camera models such as the OM-D E-M1X and OM-D E-M1 Mark II, can function with this flash.

Other Available Features

1. The super FP flash enables high-speed synchronization that exceeds the camera’s maximum sync speed.

2. First-curtain and second-curtain sync fires when the shutter curtain opens or closes .

3. TTL modes enable the pre-flash to measure the required intensity so the output automatically adjusts to the optimal level.

4. An LED light for movies features a 77° angle of illumination and 100-lux brightness emittance from one meter away.

5. The bounce angle can be adjusted within 180° horizontally and 90° vertically. It is equipped with a catchlight panel and wide panel. The firing angle covers the focal length of 7mm (14mm ) when using the wide panel.

6. Equipped with auto zoom , the firing angle is supported by lenses with a focal length of 12-75mm (24-150mm10).

7. The FL-700WR flash emits an electronic sound when charging is complete.



Wireless Commander FC-WR and Wireless Receiver FR-WR

The new wireless commander FC-WR and wireless receiver FR-WR offer the same dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C)1 performance as the FL-700WR electronic flash. When combined with a weather sealed body and lens such as the OM-D E-M1X, users can enjoy shooting in even the harshest environments.

The FC-WR and FR-WR are compatible with a variety of items, such as the FL-900R, for wireless radiowave communication. The commander can connect to three different groups and an unlimited number of flash units. The user can also select which group they want to fire and not to fire, and adjust the flash intensity.

The FC-WR is equipped with independent buttons for groups A, B, and C, making it possible to quickly configure settings for each group as well as adjust the shooting mode and flash intensity while viewing the monitor. Groups and channels can easily be set and checked using the dials on the FR-WR. This design makes the unit intuitive, comfortable and easy-to-use during multi-unit shooting.

The FR-WR is equipped with a sync terminal that can connect to commercial flash units, such as a monoblock flash, and can be remotely fired using wireless radiowave communication. When flash charging is complete, the flash emits an electronic sound.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

The FL-700WR Electronic Flash, FC-WR Wireless Commander and FR-WR Wireless Receiver will be available in February 2019 with pricing as follows:

FL-700WR Electronic Flash $399.99 (U.S.), $449.99 (CAD)

FC-WR Wireless Radiowave Flash Commander $349.99 (U.S.), $399.99 (CAD)

FR-WR Wireless Radiowave Flash Receiver $229.99 (U.S.), $279.99 (CAD)



OLYMPUS ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF PRO SUPER TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS & 2x TELECONVERTER

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO And M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 Will Make 2000mm (35mm Equivalent) Super Telephoto Handheld Shooting Possible

CENTER VALLEY, PA., January 24, 2019 – Olympus announces the development of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO super telephoto zoom lens. This lens is compatible with the Micro Four Thirds® System standard, and features a 1.25x built-in teleconverter, covering a focal length range of 300-1000mm (35mm equivalent). Also in development is the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20. The combination of both products makes handheld super telephoto shooting possible at a 35mm equivalent focal length of 2000mm.

With these new products, Olympus will further expand its super telephoto lens lineup, maximizing the advantages of the Micro Four Thirds System, including excellent image quality, compact lightweight designs, and superior portability.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens is designed for exceptional optical performance in a compact, lightweight form, and includes dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) design with superb handheld usability. This is the first Olympus® interchangeable lens with a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, which easily extends the focal length to the maximum of 1000mm1 (35mm equivalent). It also offers in-lens image stabilization (IS), supporting 5-Axis Sync IS when operating in concert with the image stabilization of Olympus OM-D® cameras. The compact system delivers remarkable portability, and the built-in teleconverter provides convenience, making it the optimal super telephoto zoom lens for sports and bird photography. This lens has an expected availability date of 2020.

The M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 doubles the focal length of the master lens while offering outstanding portability as well as dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) performance. The teleconverter is compatible with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens, currently in development, as well as the M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO and M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO lenses. Not only does this teleconverter extend the telephoto range, but it also doubles the maximum shooting magnification of the master lens for unprecedented super telephoto macro shooting. This item has an expected availability date of summer 2019.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens expected availability date: 2020; M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 expected availability date: Summer, 2019. Pricing is not available at this time.