Nikon’s New COOLPIX A1000 and COOLPIX B600

NIKON RELEASES THE COOLPIX A1000

A stylish and compact high-power zoom model with a built-in electronic viewfinder providing superior image quality and operability

Nikon Canada Inc. has announced the release of the COOLPIX A1000, a stylish compact digital camera equipped with an electronic viewfinder that supports 35× optical zoom.

The COOLPIX A1000 boasts a compact size for ease of portability, and comes equipped with a 35× optical zoom lens that covers a range of equivalent focal lengths – from the wide-angle 24mm to the super-telephoto 840mm (Dynamic Fine Zoom further expands the zoom ratio to 70×). This allows users to easily enjoy super-telephoto photography that delivers images with sharp and clear resolution.

The COOLPIX A1000 supports a maximum sensitivity of ISO 6400. The camera is also equipped with a lens-shift vibration reduction (VR) function for still-image shooting, and hybrid vibration reduction (VR) for movie recording that is effective even when recording 4K UHD movies. The camera’s Active D-Lighting function reduces the loss of details in highlights and shadows in high-contrast situations such as backlit scenes. The function can be applied to both still images and movies. Additionally, photos can be captured in RAW (NRW) format, which allows users to process and edit images according to their own artistic preferences and intent without compromising image quality.

The COOLPIX A1000 is also equipped with a number of features designed to make this high-power zoom model easier to use. These include an approximately 1166k-dot equivalent electronic viewfinder with an eye sensor, a 3-inch, approximately 1036k-dot, tilting TFT LCD monitor with a touch screen, Snap-back zoom button and Side zoom control, as well as four exposure modes (P/S/A/M). The camera is also compatible with SnapBridge, an application that provides support for the automatic download and sharing of high-quality images using smart devices.



PRIMARY FEATURES

A stylish body equipped with a 35× optical zoom lens that covers a wide range of focal lengths – from wide-angle to super-telephoto

The stylish COOLPIX A1000 is equipped with a high-performance 35× optical zoom NIKKOR lens that covers the wide-angle 24mm to super-telephoto 840mm range of focal lengths (equivalent focal lengths in 35mm [135] format). With Dynamic Fine Zoom, sharpness is preserved throughout the digital zoom range, which can be expanded up to 70×*4, or a focal length equivalent to approximately 1680mm (in 35mm [135] format), ensuring sharp and clear rendering even with super-telephoto shooting. Additionally, the A1000 is equipped with a macro close-up mode that allows users to enjoy macro photography when shooting as close as 1 cm (0.4 in.) to the lens at the maximum wide-angle position.

Superior image quality that is sharp and clear, even when shooting at high sensitivities, and support for RAW (NRW) recording

The COOLPIX A1000 has an effective pixel count of 16.0 megapixels. Its backside illumination CMOS sensor is capable of collecting sufficient light, even in dimly lit or dark surroundings, to capture a wide variety of scenes with superior image quality. It supports a higher maximum sensitivity, with a range of standard sensitivities of ISO 100-6400. The camera is also equipped with a lens-shift vibration reduction (VR) function achieved by a lens-shift system. This ensures that images are sharp and clear, even in dark or dimly lit scenes. Further, support for RAW (NRW) recording has been added, allowing users of the COOLPIX A1000 to use Capture NX-D, Nikon’s RAW processing software, to create beautiful photographic works without compromising image quality.

4K UHD movie recording that supports vibration reduction (VR), and Active D-Lighting which prevents loss of detail in highlights and shadows

The COOLPIX A1000 captures the finest details with its ability to record high-resolution 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) movies. The camera’s hybrid vibration reduction (VR) system, which combines lens-shift VR with electronic VR, can also be used with 4K UHD recording, enabling smoother and clearer hand-held and telephoto zoom recording. In addition, the Active D-Lighting function, which effectively reduces the loss of details in highlights and shadows in scenes exhibiting great contrast, such as those that are backlit, can also be applied during movie recording.



Superior operability with enhanced user friendliness as a high-power zoom model

The COOLPIX A1000 is equipped with an approximately 1166k-dot equivalent electronic viewfinder. The electronic viewfinder has an eye sensor that automatically switches the display between viewfinder and camera monitor as the camera is lowered or raised to the eye. Not only does viewfinder shooting achieve a steadier shooting stance that helps reduce camera shake – by making only the recordable angle of view visible – it also allows the user to concentrate on the intended subject, aiding the process of composing shots.

The camera is also equipped with a 3-inch tilting monitor for which a touch panel has been newly adopted. The tilting mechanism makes shooting from high and low angles easier, and the approximately 1036k-dot LCD monitor, which supports a high-definition display and intuitive touch operation, enables smooth camera operations from shooting to image playback. In addition, the monitor uses an anti-reflection coating that makes viewing under strong lighting easier, ensuring better visibility even when outdoors in harsh lighting.

The COOLPIX A1000 is also equipped with a Snap-back zoom button that temporarily shifts zoom position to the wide-angle side to some degree for easy framing when shooting fast-moving subjects or during super-telephoto shooting. Side zoom control that enables smooth zooming even while recording movies has also been added on the side of the lens. Other functions, including aperture, ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation, or white balance setting can also be assigned to the Side zoom control.

SnapBridge support for automatic transfer of photos captured to a smart device

A constant connection between the camera and a smart device is possible using the SnapBridge app, built-in Wi-fi, and Bluetooth technology. Not only can images captured with the camera be transferred to a smart device automatically, they can also be automatically uploaded to Nikon’s photo sharing service, NIKON IMAGE SPACE. The SnapBridge app supports a number of other features as well, including the ability to add copyright information and comments to images, and to automatically synchronize camera date/time and location information with that of the smart device. SnapBridge also makes remote recording of still images possible with the use of the real-time display of the view through the camera’s lens on the smart device screen.

OTHER FEATURES

An MF peaking function that highlights areas in focus to make manual focusing easier (for still-image photography)

20 creative modes support the application of preferred effects to photos (for still-image photography)

Price and Availability

The A1000 will be available in February at a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $699.95.

NIKON RELEASES THE HIGH-POWER ZOOM COOLPIX B600

A versatile camera that covers wide-angle to super-telephoto shooting for imaging experiences simply not possible with a smartphone

Nikon Canada Inc. has announced the release of the COOLPIX B600, a compact digital camera equipped with a high-performance 60× optical zoom NIKKOR lens.

The COOLPIX B600 employs a 60× optical zoom NIKKOR lens that covers a range of equivalent focal lengths beginning at wide-angle 24mm and ending at super-telephoto 1440mm (Dynamic Fine Zoom further expands the zoom ratio to 120×), making it possible for users to enjoy super-telephoto photography without compromising sharp and clear resolution.

The camera has an effective pixel count of 16.0 megapixels and supports a maximum sensitivity of ISO 6400. Its combination of backside illumination CMOS sensor and EXPEED high-performance image-processing engine captures superior still and video quality, even at high sensitivities. The COOLPIX B600 is also equipped with a variety of functions that enable a diverse power of expression, including 19 scene modes, as well as a Creative mode that offers a total of 36 different effects.

The camera also features functions that make it easier to use as a high-power zoom model and ensure increased operability, such as a Snap-back zoom button and Side zoom control, as well as a shooting mode dial that enables immediate switching between frequently used shooting modes. It is also SnapBridge compatible, so high-quality images can be automatically downloaded to a smart device for easy sharing.

PRIMARY FEATURES

A compact body equipped with a 60× optical zoom lens that covers a wide range of focal lengths from wide-angle to super-telephoto

The COOLPIX B600 employs a high-performance 60× optical zoom NIKKOR lens that covers the wide-angle 24mm to super-telephoto 1440mm range of focal lengths. Sharpness is preserved throughout the digital zoom range, which is expandable to 120×, or a focal length equivalent to approximately 2880mm, with Digital Fine Zoom realizing sharp and clear rendering even when shooting in super-telephoto mode. The COOLPIX B600 is also equipped with Macro mode, which allows users to enjoy macro photography with shooting as close as 1 cm (0.4 in.) to the lens at the maximum wide-angle position.

Superior image quality that enables recording of beautiful stills and movies

The combination of the backside illumination CMOS sensor and high-performance image processing engine EXPEED makes the most of the superior resolution of the high-performance NIKKOR lens, and enables recording of photos and movies with excellent image and picture quality, even at high sensitivities. The COOLPIX B600 is also equipped with a Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism capable of reducing the effects of camera shake to the same degree as would a 3.0-stop increase in shutter speed with still-image photography, and 4-axis Hybrid VR that effectively reduces blur with movie recording. This allows users to capture sharp photos and movies with noticeably less blur, even at the maximum telephoto position and in dark or dimly lit surroundings.

Diverse power of expression that is easy to achieve

The COOLPIX B600 is equipped with a variety of functions that enable diverse power of expression, including 19 scene modes, with which the user simply selects the most appropriate mode for the scene, while the camera automatically applies the appropriate settings, as well as Creative mode with its 36 effects offering the optimal combinations of exposure, contrast, and color reproduction, making it easy for users to express themselves as intended.

Superior operability that pursues user friendliness as a high-power zoom model

The COOLPIX B600 is also equipped with a Snap-back zoom button that temporarily expands the visible area (angle of view) a certain degree while it is held down so that the subject may be reacquired. In addition, the Side zoom control enables smooth zooming even while recording movies.

SnapBridge support for automatic transfer of photos captured with the camera to a smart device

A constant connection between the camera and a smart device is possible using the SnapBridge app, built-in Wi-fi, and Bluetooth technology. Not only can images recorded with the camera be transferred to a smart device automatically, they can also be automatically uploaded to Nikon’s photo sharing service, NIKON IMAGE SPACE. The SnapBridge app supports a number of other features as well, including the ability to add copyright information and comments, such as exposure information to images, and to automatically synchronize camera date/time and location information with that of the smart device. SnapBridge also makes remote recording of still images possible with real-time display of the view through the camera’s lens in the smart device screen.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

A mode dial that allows users to easily apply one of the ten most frequently used shooting modes by simply rotating the dial to the appropriate icon

A Pre-focus function that is effective with zooming and shooting in dark or dimly lit surroundings due to the camera always focusing automatically

Target finding AF, where the user simply points the camera at the intended subject and the camera automatically predicts and focuses on it

Recording of 1080/60i (50i) and 1080/30p Full HD movies with stereo sound

Short movie show that allows users to easily create a movie up to 30 seconds in length from multiple movie clips

Support for the ML-L7 Remote Control, which is capable of a variety of operations over a Bluetooth connection to the camera

Adoption of the EN-EL12 Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, which can be charged while inserted in the camera, over a USB connection

Price and Availability

The B600 will be available in February at a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $479.95.

