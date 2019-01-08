Nikon Canada’s New NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S and Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit



Press release by Nikon Canada

NIKON UNVEILS THE NEW NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S ULTRA-WIDE-ANGLE ZOOM LENS, THE WORLD’S FIRST FULL FRAME 14mm FILTER-ATTACHABLE LENS

Nikon Canada Inc. has announced two new products including the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, the first ultra-wide zoom lens to take advantage of the amazing capabilities of the next generation Nikon Z Mount. This newest S-Line NIKKOR lens is a popular focal length for landscape, travel, event and architecture photographers and offers a combination of performance and portability that’s only possible with Nikon’s revolutionary new Z Mount. The company also announced the Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit.

Featuring a new optical design, the compact and lightweight NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S delivers the high-level of optical performance that still and video creators expect from the NIKKOR name. By utilizing the larger diameter and technological benefits of the Z Mount, Nikon was able to design an ultra-wide-angle lens that delivers superior optical performance and maximizes the potential of high pixel-count digital cameras such as the 45.7-megapixel Nikon Z 7. Additionally, the design features a nearly flat front lens element, making the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm the world’s first filter-attachable ultra-wide-angle zoom lens covering a focal length from 14mm.

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit features a selection of popular video equipment for the Z 6, allowing video creators to take full advantage of the Z 6’s industry-leading video features. Included accessories such as the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5” Monitor Recorder and MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Hand-Held Gimbal Stabilizer make the new Filmmaker’s Kit an enticing value for those ready to explore the Nikon Z 6’s stellar video capture and multimedia potential.



The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S: An Exceptional Combination of Portability and Performance

The new 14-30mm lens was designed for photo and video shooters looking for a sharp ultra-wide zoom lens with which to seek out gorgeous landscapes or cityscapes on their next travel adventure, and is an excellent choice for capturing interiors, architecture or events. It’s a lens for those who need to pack light without sacrificing quality, and want an ultra-wide-angle lens that delivers portability and performance that pushes the boundaries of what is optically possible in a lens of its size.

Lightweight and Ultra-Portable: At just 3.5-inches long when retracted, and weighing only 485g/1.07lbs, the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is approximately 28.6 per cent lighter and 32 per cent shorter than the popular AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR, and approximately 51.5 per cent lighter and 35 per cent shorter than the tried-and-true AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8 ED for the F mount.

Uncompromising Optics: Featuring a new optical formula that utilizes four Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) elements and four aspherical elements, the 14-30mm f/4 S offers unparalleled control of distortion and chromatic aberration. Additionally, the use of Nikon’s anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghosting and flare, delivering clearer images that maintain contrast in challenging lighting situations.

Filter Attachable: For the first time on a 14mm FX format (full-frame) lens1, photographers will be able to attach various types of screw-on filters (82mm) to the front of this ultra-wide-angle lens, infinitely expanding the creative possibilities of the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S for landscape and cityscape photographers, videographers and more.

Stepping Motor Technology: Featuring the latest Nikon Stepping Motor (STM) technology, the new lens provides smooth, fast and quiet AF performance—ideal for photographers shooting in sensitive environments, as well as videographers who must avoid focus noise in productions.

Control Ring: As with the rest of the S-line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the 14-30mm f/4 includes a customizable control ring that can be assigned to manual focusing, exposure compensation or aperture control depending on personal preference or shooting situation, maintaining different custom settings when in photo and video mode.

Fully Compatible with In-Camera 5-Axis VR: To help ensure the sharpest possible images and most stable video, the new NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is fully compatible with the in-body 5-axis VR found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, providing up to 5 stops2 of image stabilization without adding to the size or weight of the lens itself.

Optimized Video Performance: In addition to the speedy and near-silent stepping motor technology and customizable control ring, the lens reduced focus breathing, preventing the angle of view from changing unintentionally when adjusting focus.

Reliability: The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is designed with consideration to dust and drip resistance, and features a fluorine coat that effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt.



The New Nikon Z 6 Filmmakers Kit

For users who are looking to take full advantage of the Nikon Z 6’s industry-leading video capabilities, this powerfully cinematic camera is now available as part of a new Filmmaker’s Kit. The bundle includes a range of equipment that helps users unlock the Z 6’s advanced video features and powerful potential.

The kit includes: a Nikon Z 6 camera, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5” Monitor Recorder3 Rode VideoMic Pro+, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Hand-Held Gimbal Stabilizer, an additional EN-EL15b battery, a coiled HDMI cable and a 12-month Vimeo Pro membership.

The Z 6 ushers in a new era in high-quality video capture for Nikon shooters. The camera’s fast and accurate autofocus, full-frame 4K/30p recording with full-pixel readout, zebra stripes, timecodes and focus peaking offer users a professional-grade shooting experience. With the Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit, users can access the advanced video features, like 10-bit HDMI output and N-Log video recording, while capturing gimbal-smooth video and crystal-clear audio. The kit provides filmmakers, vloggers and YouTubers with all the equipment they need to begin capturing high-quality 4K footage right away.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S will be available in April at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,799.954.

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit will also available in February at an MSRP of $5,1994.

For more information on either of these new products, as well as the latest Nikon products including the new Nikon Z Mount System, please visit www.nikon.ca.

