The Musée de la civilisation de Québec in Quebec City is presenting My 2000-Year-Old Double until August 19. Developed with the participation of Quebec City photographer François Brunelle, this exhibition features portraits of contemporary people matched with works from the Greco-Roman and Egyptian collections of the Musée d’art et d’histoire in Geneva and the Fondation Gandur pour l’Art. Ranging from very small to quite large works, these duos of contemporary black-and-white photographs and ancient works sculptures create an unusual journey through time and space.

In order to find döppelgangers, the museum asked the public to send their portraits through a website created in 2016 that matched today’s faces with those of ancient statues. The call for doubles officially ended on April 30, 2017, but the website is still accessible. The museum was stunned at the quantity of responses received (their server crashed and they thought their server was being attacked), and it took months to sort through the submissions. After much deliberation, the matches were determined and then the team worked with the individuals in photo shoots to create the displayed photos. In addition, the laboratory for 3D medical printing at the CHU de Québec-Université Laval created 3D masks of both the individual and their sculpture double, and these are on view too, offering an intriguing opportunity to compare the look-alikes in 3D. It’s an innovative and fascinating exhibition!