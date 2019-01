International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2018

International Wedding Photographer of the Year has announced the winners of its second annual competition, and the Grand Winner was Australian Dan O’Day. Canadians were again very well represented among the category winners and top ten lists for each category! The Canadian first-place category winners were Célestine Aerden (Bridal Party category) and Tara Lily (From Above Category), and those recognized in the top ten within each category are are listed below. In addition, among this year’s team of judges were Canadians Erika Mann (Two Mann Studios)—last year’s Grand Winner and winner of the Solo category—and Shari & Mike, married wedding photographers based out of Vancouver.

To see all the winners and Top Ten finalists, check out the IWPOTY 2018 Winners Gallery.

Canadians Recognized as Ten Ten Finalists

Bridal Party Top 10

Célestine Aerden

Steven Stemmler

Tracey Crown

Single Capture Top 10

Sara Rogers

Justine Boulin

Justine Boulin

Jeff Chang

From Above Top 10

Tara Lily

Jeff Chang

Jessy Pesce

Steven Stemmler

Kaoverii Silva

Epic Location Top 10

Andrew Pavlidis

Madalena Cohen

Célestine Aerden

Solo Portrait Top 10

Jeff Chang

Virginia Strobel

Couple Portrait Top 10

Jeff Chang

Candice Anderson

Sara Rogers

Engagement Non Wedding Top 10

Célestine Aerden

Sara Rogers

Angela Ruscheinski

Mark Crown

Bridal Party Top 10

Célestine Aerden

Steven Stemmler

Tracey Crown

Single Capture Top 10

Sara Rogers

Justine Boulin

Justine Boulin

Jeff Chang

From Above Top 10

Tara Lily

Jeff Chang

Jessy Pesce

Steven Stemmler

Kaoverii Silva

Epic Location Top 10

Andrew Pavlidis

Madalena Cohen

Célestine Aerden

Solo Portrait Top 10

Jeff Chang

Virginia Strobel

Couple Portrait Top 10

Jeff Chang

Candice Anderson

Sara Rogers

Engagement Non Wedding Top 10

Célestine Aerden

Sara Rogers

Angela Ruscheinski

Mark Crown