Flash Forward Emerging Photographers Competition

The Magenta Foundation is accepting submissions for the Flash Forward 2019 competition for emerging photographers though January 15. This year, the contest is open to photographers in Canada and worldwide, 34 years old or younger as of December 31, 2018.

Though you can submit work on any theme (up to 10 images), the competition has five special-interest topics: Racial Issues, Climate and the Environment, LGBTQ Issues, Female-identifying Photographers, and Indigenous Photographers. Each of these special-interest areas will have a artist catalogue published as part of the yearly award, and there will also be a large compendium of the 100 winners of the year. In addition, selected winners will have their work featured on their new competition showcase, flashforwardflashback.com. The submission fee is US$25 (approx. CAD$32).