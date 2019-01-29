Exposure: Alberta’s Photography Festival Marks 15 Years

Throughout the month of February, Exposure: Alberta’s Photography Festival will be celebrating photography in galleries, museums, artist-run centres and pop-up spaces across Calgary, Banff, Canmore, Longview and Medicine Hat. This year, the festival has more than 40 exhibitions and 50 events planned, including the annual Exposure Portfolio Review, workshops, openings and lectures. In the Exposure Festival HQ, there are three exhibitions on view: the Emerging Photographers Showcase (for emerging Albertan artists), Open Call (for international photographers), and Elly Heise’s Kin (a solo show by the 2018 Emerging Photographers Showcase winner). The outdoor exhibition The Fence, created by United Photo Industries in Brooklyn, is returning this year with a brand-new exhibition and a new addition, The Western Regional Edition, featuring eight Western Canadian artists. During the festival we’ll share highlights and exclusive, behind-the-scenes content, so stay tuned!