Amber Bracken’s Reading Suggestions on the Changing State of Photojournalism

In our February/March issue, Amber Bracken’s article “In Times of Trouble: Writing Is Showing Photojournalism the Best of Itself” explores the state of photojournalism today. For those looking to delve into the topic more, here are her suggestions for further reading.
Articles on Photography
“CJR Special Report: Photojournalism’s Moment of Reckoning”
by Kristen Chick
Columbia Journalism Review
“Photographs that Humanize the Immigration Debate”
by James Estrin
New York Times Lens
“A True Picture of Black Skin”
by Teju Cole
The New York Times Magazine
“Women Photographers Are Being Written Out of the War Narrative”
by Anastasia Taylor-Lind
Time LightBox
by John Macpherson
DuckRabbit
by Colin Pantall
Colin Pantall’s Blog
Articles With Text and Photos by Photographers
“For Years, It Was an Ecovillage and a Commune. Now, Poole’s Land in Tofino, B.C., Is Up for Sale”
by Melissa Renwick
The Globe and Mail
“Precious as Silver, Vanilla Brings Cash and Crime to Madagascar”
by Finbarr O’Reilly
The New York Times
by Kiliii Yuyan
by Arati Kumar Rao
“Hands Across the Water, Sea-Watch Tries to Save the Migrants Europe Ignores”
by Daniel Etter
“Here’s How The Red Lake Indian Reservation Dines Off The Land”
by Sarah Stacke
“Uprooted: The human Story Behind China’s Feverish Urbanization of 100 Million Farmers”
by Justin Jin
Books on Photography
Bending the Frame: Photojournalism, Documentary, and the Citizen
by Fred Ritchin
Aperture
Regarding the Pain of Others
by Susan Sontag
Picador
Believing is Seeing: Observations on the Mysteries of Photography
by Errol Morris
Penguin Books
The Journalist and the Murderer
by Janet Malcolm
Alfred A. Knopf/Random House
Books With Text and Photos by Photographers
It’s What I Do: A Photographer’s Life of Love and War
by Lynsey Addario
Penguin Press
Shooting Ghosts
by Finbarr O’Reilly and Sgt. Thomas James Brennan
Penguin Books