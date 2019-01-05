5 Interesting Reads

- “Home Is Where the Photo Booth Is” looks at the impact Instagram is having on our personal living spaces.
- Now Apple will pay a licensing fee to the winners of its photo contest, which will be used in their advertisements.
- Philip Cheung’s Arctic Front series follows the Canadian Rangers unit as they keep watch over the Arctic.
- The Roberta Bondar Foundation’s Avian Migration Aerial Surface Space initiative is documenting birds and their habitats along migration flyways with surface, aerial and space photography.
- More than 200 images from Howard and Carole Tanenbaum’s extensive photography collection are on view at Ryerson Image Centre through April 7.