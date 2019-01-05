5 Interesting Reads

- In My DNA, organic chemistry professor Michael Koerner creates tintype “chemigrams” through chemical reactions as a way of exploring his genetic make-up and inherited propensity for cancers due to his parents’ nuclear exposure.
- Capture Photography Festival in Vancouver has announced the shortlist for King Edward Canada Line Station competition.
- Do looks or genetics have a stronger role in how people are treated by others? (And speaking of look-alikes, François Brunelle’s My 2000-Year-Old Double is on view in Quebec City through August 19.)
- Artificial intelligence is capable of diagnosing rare disorders from a photo of a person’s face.
- This article looks at how White House photographers have shaped the image of presidents over the years.