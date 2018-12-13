Sony World Photography Awards: Last Chance to Enter!

There’s still time to enter the Sony World Photography Awards, organized by the World Photography Organisation. You may still submit to one of the following three competitions—Professional (deadline: January 11), Open (deadline: January 4), and Youth (deadline: January 4). The student competition, however, is now closed.

Now in its 12th year, the Sony Awards competitions and platforms are geared toward the continuous development of photographers worldwide. The winning, shortlisted and commended images will be exhibited at Somerset House in London, U.K. In addition, Student and Professional Sony Grants offer US$7000 and US$3500 to four professional and three student recipients, respectively, to help them develop their work.