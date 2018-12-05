5 Interesting Reads

- The Atlantic‘s “How Millennial Parents Are Reinventing the Cherished Family Photo Album” examines changes in family photo documentation.
- Here’s an interview with photographer Hannah Starkey in which she shares her reflections on the space women occupy in the photography world.
- Ryerson Image Centre is going to display more than 200 photos from Howard and Carole Tanenbaum’s photography collection starting January 23.
- These polar bear photos are impressive.
- Alex Vasyliev embraced photographing his hometown Yakutsk in eastern Russia.
