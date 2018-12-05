5 Interesting Reads

- Stephen DiRado’s moving documentation of his father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease won the 2018 Bob and Diane Fund grant, which supports photographic work about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
- Photographer Connor Dudgeon has shared tips for restaurants and things to do in Toronto.
- Have you seen Nathan Myrhvold’s food photography?
- Photographer Rose-Lynn Fisher has been documenting her tears as a decade-long photo project.
- The British Journal of Photography covered Dawoud Bey’s exhibition at Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto.
Leave a Reply