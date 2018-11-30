Zeiss Photography Award: Open for Submissions

© Nick Hannes, Belgium, Winner, ZEISS Photography Award // Image Name: Floating Villa, Dubai 2017 // Image Description: A butler is welcoming visitors to a prototype of The Floating Seahorse, an underwater holiday villa, situated at the Heart of Europe, a man-made archipelago 2.5 miles off Dubai. The villa features underwater bedrooms and bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for views of marine life. Each villa comes with a personal butler. By the time the ambitious project is complete there will be more than 125 floating villas, which cost as much as 2,5 million Euro each. Renting the villa will cost 5,000 Euro a day.
World Photography Organisation and Zeiss are accepting entries for the Zeiss Photography Award. Photographers are invited to submit a series of five to ten images for the theme Seeing Beyond: The Unexpected. The free competition is open until February 8.
Submissions will be judged by Simon Frederick, Artist, Photographer, Director and Broadcaster; Dagmar Seeland, Photo Editor and Writer, STERN magazine; and Shoair Mavlian, Director, Photoworks.
The winning photographer will receive ZEISS lenses (value of 12 000 Euros), travel expenses to complete a dream photography project in the location of their choice (3000 Euros) plus a trip to London to attend the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards ceremony.
© Nick Hannes, Belgium, Winner, ZEISS Photography Award // Image Name: Chill-out Ice Lounge, Dubai 2016 // Image Description: Saudi tourists are having a hot chocolate at the Chillout Ice Lounge, a subzero bar with ice sculptures, situated at Oasis shopping mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on January 6, 2016.
