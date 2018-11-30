Zeiss Photography Award: Open for Submissions

World Photography Organisation and Zeiss are accepting entries for the Zeiss Photography Award. Photographers are invited to submit a series of five to ten images for the theme Seeing Beyond: The Unexpected. The free competition is open until February 8.

Submissions will be judged by Simon Frederick, Artist, Photographer, Director and Broadcaster; Dagmar Seeland, Photo Editor and Writer, STERN magazine; and Shoair Mavlian, Director, Photoworks.

The winning photographer will receive ZEISS lenses (value of 12 000 Euros), travel expenses to complete a dream photography project in the location of their choice (3000 Euros) plus a trip to London to attend the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards ceremony.