Winter Solstice at ViewPoint Gallery

ViewPoint Gallery in Halifax is presenting a member group show from December 6 through 30. The exhibition, Solstice, focuses on the longest night/shortest day of the year and the effect this has on our psyche, as well as the feeling of hope that comes with the return of the light and the promise of spring. The images celebrating the solstice, winter landscapes, and light were made by participating artists Eric Boutilier-Brown, Ted Coldwell, Angie Creaser, Kathleen Flanagan, Doug van Hemessen, Jennifer Modigliani and Roxanne Smith. The opening reception is Thursday, December 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the Artist Talk is Sunday, December 17, at 2 p.m.