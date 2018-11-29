Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Fitting the Bill

by Jess Findlay, Canada

Highly Commended 2018, Behaviour: Birds

A common loon offers its chick a damselfly nymph plucked from the mud in a lake in southern British Columbia, Canada. In North America, common loons (known in Europe as great northern divers) usually breed on large forest-fringed lakes. They feed mainly on fish, which they chase at high speed under water and often swallow before resurfacing. But a very young chick would struggle to eat even a tiny fish. So the parents lead their chicks (usually no more than two) into shallow water where they can feed on small aquatic insects plucked from vegetation or the lake bed. Within hours of hatching, the sooty black chicks are able to swim, though they often ride on their parents’ backs. In this head-on view, Jess captured the parent’s complete focus on its chick and the delicacy of the intimate moment.

Canon EOS 7D Mark II + 100-400 mm f/4.5-5.6 lens at 400 mm; f/5.6, 1/250 s, ISO 1000.

Beneath the Blue

by Shane Gross, Canada

Highly Commended 2018, Under Water

In the cold, clear depths of Eleuthera’s Sapphire Blue Hole cavern floats a Bahama cavefish. About 18 centimetres (7 inches) long and almost blind, it hugs the side to avoid the light and slowly snakes along. Shane had looked for it many times – a species found only in the Bahamas, in a dozen or so inland sinkholes that have been carved by water from limestone and connect below ground to the sea. The fish moves between surface fresh water and salt water deeper down, feeding on invertebrates such as shrimps, and is very sensitive to changes in water quality. This pool was tricky to reach, being encircled by a 6-metre (20‑foot) cliff. “I lowered my camera and diving gear by rope,” says Shane. “Then, I jumped.” At last, he found a fish that was not too shy. A sense of place was created by picturing it beneath the tree-framed interface, with the sunlit world above.

Nikon D500 + Tokina 10–17 mm f/3.5–4.5 lens at 11.5 mm; f/22, 1/250 s, ISO 1000; Aquatica housing; two Sea & Sea YS250 strobes.

Shark Sex in the Shallows

by Shane Gross, Canada

Highly Commended 2018, Under Water

Shane woke at dawn to the sound of splashing. Scrambling to look out of his tent, he saw “a pile of 14 nurse sharks thrashing around in knee-deep water.” He knew that, in summer, when sunrise coincided with high tide, nurse sharks came to this bay on the Bahamas island of Eleuthera to mate. So the previous evening, when he had seen them heading for the shallows, he had camped out on the beach. Nurse shark mating is no gentle affair. The male bites the female’s pectoral fin, rolling her over and pinning her to the seabed. Many males may attempt to mate with a single female – who tries to avoid them by swimming into shallow water and burying her pectoral fins in the sand. Shane managed to get in close to the action, catching the tiny eyes of the mating pair, while avoiding getting in the way of the other sharks.

Nikon D90 + Tokina 10–17 mm f/3.5–4.5 lens at 10 mm; f/14, 1/50 s, ISO 400; Aquatica housing; two Sea & Sea YS250 strobes.