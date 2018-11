From November 29 through January 12, Newzones in Calgary is presenting its annual Deck the Walls mixed-media art exhibition and sale. The show includes photo-based work by Dianne Bos, James Holroyd, Franco DeFrancesca, John Folsom and Joshua Jensen-Nagle, as well as work by many other artists. The pieces in the exhibition are in constant rotation, so stop by one or several times to see if there’s anything that would make a good gift for those on your list!