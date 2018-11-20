Dawoud Bey’s Work on View in Toronto

Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Places in History from November 24 through December 22. The gallery’s first solo exhibition of images by Dawoud Bey, the timing of the show coincides with the release of his monograph Seeing Deeply (University of Texas Press, 2018). The exhibition includes work from four of the artist’s series: Harlem USA; The Birmingham Project; Harlem Redux; and Night Coming Tenderly, Black. The last exhibition is his most recent: a re-imagining of the path of fugitive slaves approaching Lake Erie on their way to freedom in Canada. The title references a line in Langston Hughes’ poem “Dream Variations”: “Night coming tenderly/Black like me.”

Artist Bio

Dawoud Bey is the recipient of a 2017 “Genius Grant” from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale University and is currently Distinguished College Artist and Professor of Art at Columbia College Chicago, where he has taught since 1998. Since 1979, his work has been exhibited and collected in many prestigious museums around the world, including Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, NY; Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, TX; Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX; Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY; National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC; National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, DC; National Portrait Gallery, London; Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, MO; Ryerson Image Centre, Toronto; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, CA; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, NY; Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, NY; and Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY, amongst many others. He is represented by Stephen Daiter Gallery in Chicago, and Rena Bransten Gallery in San Francisco.