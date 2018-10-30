Yamamoto Masao’s Microcosms Macrocosms in Toronto

Through November 17, the Stephen Bulger Gallery is presenting Yamamoto Masao’s Microcosms Macrocosms. The first Canadian exhibition of the artist’s work, Yamamoto is known for his small, hand-worked gelatin silver prints. He creates a tactile experience to explore ephemeral moments, and his works are often compared to Japanese haiku.The artist has used assemblage to create this installation of his photographs. Featured series include A Box of Ku, Nakazora, KAWA=FLOW, Shizuka=Cleanse and Bonsai.

Artist Biography

Yamamoto was born in 1957 in Gamagori City, Aichi Prefecture, near the centre of Honshu, the main island of Japan. He studied painting before taking up photography exclusively in 1993. He has published a dozen books, most recently Tori (Radius Books, 2016) and Poems of Santoka (Galerie Vevais, 2016). Other publications include: Small Things in Silence (Editorial RM, 2014), KAWA=Flow (Kochuten Books, 2011), YAMAMOTO MASAO (21st Editions, 2011), Fujisan (Nazraeli Press, 2008), é (Nazraeli Press, 2005), Omizuao (Nazraeli Press, 2003), Santoka (Harunatsuakifuyu Sousho, Japan,2003), The Path of Green Leaves (Nazraeli Press, 2002), and A Box of Ku (Nazraeli Press, 1998). Yamamoto’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums in the United States, Europe, Japan, Russia, and Brazil. His work has been reviewed in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Photonews, Black and White Magazine, Unseen, as well as various other publications and blogs. Yamamoto’s photographs are included in the permanent collections of the Princeton University Art Museum, New Jersey, NY; Harvard University Art Museums, Cambridge, MA; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX; Philadelphia Museum of Art, PA; International Center of Photography, New York, NY; Victoria and Albert Museum, London, England; Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris, France; Center for Creative Photography, Tucson, AZ; the Sir Elton John Collection; the J.P.Morgan Chase Art Collection; and many other private, corporate and public collections. Yamamoto lives in Yatsugatake Nanroku, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan where he enjoys creating his work while being close to nature.