World Press Photo: Chicoutimi

The 2018 World Press Photo exhibition’s last stop will be La Pulperie in Chicoutimi from October 19 to November 11. The exhibition has already been presented this summer and fall in Ottawa and Montreal. You still have a chance to see it a few more days in Toronto as well (Brookfield Place Allen Lambert Galleria through October 22).

Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won 2018 World Press Photo of the Year, and Canadian Kevin Frayer received 2nd prize in the category General News (Stories) for his series documenting the “clearance operations” against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar conducted by the Burmese army in 2017. Adam Ferguson’s image, above, was nominated for World Press Photo of the Year.