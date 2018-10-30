MENU

William Notman, A Visionary Photographer: Ottawa

October 30, 2018 at 5:23 pm  •  Posted in Exhibitions, News & Events by  •  0 Comments

Chaudière Falls, William Notman, Ottawa, Ont., 1870. © McCord Museum

From November 22 through April 14, the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa is presenting Notman, Visionary Photographer. Canada’s first internationally recognized photographer, William Notman had a surprisingly modern approach for a 19th-century photographer. This exhibition from the McCord Museum includes more than 300 prints and objects.

I saw this exhibition last year in Montreal while it was being presented at the McCord Museum, and it was one of the best photo exhibitions I’ve ever seen. There were interactive elements and many large-scale images. The layout  and content of the exhibition was engaging and fun. Before I knew it, I was rummaging in my bag for my notebook because I wanted to jot down some of Notman’s words because the exhibition quotes were so inspiring. If you’re in the area and can get to this exhibition, do it!

A. H. Buxton, Wm Notman & Son, Montréal, 1887. Reversed glass plate negative. © McCord Museum

Stormy day, Wm Notman & Son/William Haggerty, Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, 1901. Reversed glass plate negative. © McCord Museum

Loop showing four tracks on the Canadian Pacific Railway, Wm Notman & Son/William McFarlane Notman, B.C., 1889. Reversed glass plate negative. © McCord Museum

