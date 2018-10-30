William Notman, A Visionary Photographer: Ottawa

From November 22 through April 14, the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa is presenting Notman, Visionary Photographer. Canada’s first internationally recognized photographer, William Notman had a surprisingly modern approach for a 19th-century photographer. This exhibition from the McCord Museum includes more than 300 prints and objects.

I saw this exhibition last year in Montreal while it was being presented at the McCord Museum, and it was one of the best photo exhibitions I’ve ever seen. There were interactive elements and many large-scale images. The layout and content of the exhibition was engaging and fun. Before I knew it, I was rummaging in my bag for my notebook because I wanted to jot down some of Notman’s words because the exhibition quotes were so inspiring. If you’re in the area and can get to this exhibition, do it!