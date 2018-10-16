ViewPoint’s New Exhibition The Beauty of Imperfection

ViewPoint Gallery photographic art collective in Halifax has moved to a new space, and now they are exhibiting The Beauty of Imperfection as their inaugural exhibition in this new home. The Beauty of Imperfection is a group show exploring the idea of experiencing wabi-sabi in everyday life. Wikipedia defines wabi-sabi as a traditional Japanese aesthetic and “world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection.”

The artists featured in the exhibition are Eric Boutilier-Brown, Ted Coldwell, Colin DeWolfe, Lynne Ellis, Terry Humphries, Pam Matthews, Allan Neilsen and Curtis Steele. Each artist is presenting two works examining the theme. Visit the new space at 1459 Brenton St. and see the exhibition through October 28.